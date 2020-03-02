Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Motivational Speaking Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Simply the most comprehensive business analysis that exists of the $1.9 billion motivational speaking market. This study examines the market for professional and motivational speakers and products they have that seek to improve us physically, mentally, financially or spiritually.

These speakers not only get paid large sums for public speaking but do coaching and consulting, have workshops and retreats, mastermind courses, online universities, books, CDs/DVDs, podcasts and webinars.

This report covers:

  • Nature of the Business
  • The Role of Speaker's Bureaus
  • Marketing Methods
  • Speaker Characteristics
  • Fees
  • Income & Operations
  • The Corporate Training Market
  • The Activities/Specialties/Speaking Fees
  • Revenues 36 of the Top Motivational Speakers

A separate chapter covers the personal coaching market.

The study analyzes the market's $ size/growth (2005-2025 forecast), the shift to Internet delivery of content, speaker demographics, and in-depth profiles of 36 top motivational speakers (Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Joel Osteen, Tim Ferris, Gary Vaynerchuk, Phil McGraw, Dr. Laura, Brian Tracy, Suze Orman, Tom Hopkins, Robert Kiyosaki, and many others).

An overview is included, with an industry statistical snapshot and the opinions and outlook of industry experts.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction; Study Scope & Methodology

2. Nature of the Professional Speaking Industry

  • Profile of The Typical Professional Speaker: sources of income, platforms they speak on
  • Speaker fee ranges
  • Part-time vs. full-time speakers
  • Job description, training, certification
  • Estimated number of professional speakers in the U.S.
  • Average/median yearly income estimates by various sources (NSA, Chron.com, ZipRecruiter.com, PayScale)
  • State of the Speaking Industry: 2020 Report - findings, speaker outlooks
  • Discussion of current industry trends: audiences demand better ROI from speeches, Millennials want engagement, selling from the stage declines, crowdsourcing, shift in product mix to coaching/webinars/online courses/academies/books
  • Some of the top keynote speech topics in 2019

3. Industry Size, Growth, Forecasts

  • Discussion of industry information sources, methods to estimate industry size, limitations, the rationale for estimates
  • Demand factors, major trends, the impact of recessions
  • Outlooks and opinions of the industry's current status and future Prospects, by key industry contacts
  • Table - Estimated $ value of the industry: 2005-2025F

4. Demand Factors - The Meeting Planners Market

  • Job growth in the meeting, convention and event planners market
  • The Corporate Training Market: size, growth, outlook

5. Speaker Demographics & Operations

  • Findings of The Speaker Report, November 2013, by Tagoras and Velvet Chainsaw Consulting - The Perspective of Meeting Planners
  • Discussions of:
  • Organizations use professional speakers more and spend more.
  • Organizers expect more from their professional speakers.
  • Compensation for industry speakers is soft.
  • Professional Speakers Selection, Impact, and Price
  • Per Speaker costs
  • Sponsored Speaking
  • The search for speakers
  • Speaker marketing tools
  • Who decides to hire speakers?
  • Attributes of a successful speaker
  • What meeting planners want from speakers
  • List of Major Speaker Bureaus

6. Personal Coaching - A By-product of Speaking

  • Summary & definition of coaching, common myths
  • Industry size and growth: 2006-2023 F
  • Major trade groups
  • Industry outlook, major trends discussed
  • Market saturation, training of coaches
  • Findings of 2017 ICF Global Awareness Study: consumer use of coaching, perceptions, usage by generation

7. Top Speaker Profiles and Rankings

  • Summary & discussion
  • The rank of top 101 self-improvement experts, compiled by Self-Improvement Online
  • Speaking fees by the person: selected top speakers
  • Discussion of SANG - Speakers & Authors Networking Group
  • List of Well - Known Brands in the Motivational Speaking Industry
  • Company Profile: Toastmasters International

Brief profiles, speaking fees: Mike Huckabee, James Carville, Jon Huntsman, Ben Carson, Chris Dodd, Joe Scarborough, Colin Powell, Jeb Bush, Ron Paul, Madeleine Albright, Haley Barbour, Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney, Carly Fiorina, Dick Cheney, Sarah Palin, Chelsea Clinton, Al Gore, George Bush, Katie Couric, Tim Geithner, Hilary & Bill Clinton, Rudy Giuliani, Ben Bernanke.

8. In-depth profiles of top self-improvement speakers and gurus/celebrities descriptions of their organizations, biographies, revenue estimates/actual when available, products/services offered, books authored, speaking fees, consulting, specialties, headquarters address, websites:

  • Anthony Robbins
  • Jack Canfield
  • Mark Victor Hansen
  • Deepak Chopra
  • Joel Osteen
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Suze Orman
  • Marianne Williamson
  • Brendon Burchard
  • Malcomb Gladwell
  • Eckhart Tolle
  • Brian Tracy
  • Dr. Phil McGraw
  • Dr. Laura Schlessinger
  • Robert Kiyosaki
  • Paul Mckenna
  • Mastin Kipp
  • Lewis Howes
  • Gabby Bernstein
  • Danielle LaPorte
  • Dave Ramsey
  • Gary Vaynerchuk
  • John C. Maxwell
  • Mel Robbins
  • John Gray
  • Iyanla Vanzant
  • Les Brown
  • Ken Blanchard
  • Tom Hopkins
  • Spencer Johnson
  • Barbara DeAngelis
  • Tim Ferris
  • Bill Harris

9. Reference Directory of Information Sources

  • Names/address of all relevant professional speaker and event planning trade associations, websites, publications.

Tables

  • The World's 50 Most Popular Motivational Speakers
  • Estimated Revenues of The Top Speakers: 2009-2018
  • The Top U.S. Motivational Speakers by Net Worth
  • Typical Speaking Fees of selected speakers
  • The Top 101 Experts That Help Us Improve Our Lives (SelfGrowth Online)

Companies Mentioned

  • Chron.com
  • NSA
  • PayScale
  • Tagoras & Velvet Chainsaw Consulting
  • ZipRecruiter.com

