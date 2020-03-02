Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Motivational Speaking Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Simply the most comprehensive business analysis that exists of the $1.9 billion motivational speaking market. This study examines the market for professional and motivational speakers and products they have that seek to improve us physically, mentally, financially or spiritually.



These speakers not only get paid large sums for public speaking but do coaching and consulting, have workshops and retreats, mastermind courses, online universities, books, CDs/DVDs, podcasts and webinars.

This report covers:



Nature of the Business

The Role of Speaker's Bureaus

Marketing Methods

Speaker Characteristics

Fees

Income & Operations

The Corporate Training Market

The Activities/Specialties/Speaking Fees

Revenues 36 of the Top Motivational Speakers

A separate chapter covers the personal coaching market.



The study analyzes the market's $ size/growth (2005-2025 forecast), the shift to Internet delivery of content, speaker demographics, and in-depth profiles of 36 top motivational speakers (Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Joel Osteen, Tim Ferris, Gary Vaynerchuk, Phil McGraw, Dr. Laura, Brian Tracy, Suze Orman, Tom Hopkins, Robert Kiyosaki, and many others).

An overview is included, with an industry statistical snapshot and the opinions and outlook of industry experts.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction; Study Scope & Methodology



2. Nature of the Professional Speaking Industry

Profile of The Typical Professional Speaker: sources of income, platforms they speak on

Speaker fee ranges

Part-time vs. full-time speakers

Job description, training, certification

Estimated number of professional speakers in the U.S.

Average/median yearly income estimates by various sources (NSA, Chron.com, ZipRecruiter.com, PayScale)

State of the Speaking Industry: 2020 Report - findings, speaker outlooks

Discussion of current industry trends: audiences demand better ROI from speeches, Millennials want engagement, selling from the stage declines, crowdsourcing, shift in product mix to coaching/webinars/online courses/academies/books

Some of the top keynote speech topics in 2019

3. Industry Size, Growth, Forecasts

Discussion of industry information sources, methods to estimate industry size, limitations, the rationale for estimates

Demand factors, major trends, the impact of recessions

Outlooks and opinions of the industry's current status and future Prospects, by key industry contacts

Table - Estimated $ value of the industry: 2005-2025F

4. Demand Factors - The Meeting Planners Market

Job growth in the meeting, convention and event planners market

The Corporate Training Market: size, growth, outlook

5. Speaker Demographics & Operations

Findings of The Speaker Report, November 2013, by Tagoras and Velvet Chainsaw Consulting - The Perspective of Meeting Planners

Discussions of:

Organizations use professional speakers more and spend more.

Organizers expect more from their professional speakers.

Compensation for industry speakers is soft.

Professional Speakers Selection, Impact, and Price

Per Speaker costs

Sponsored Speaking

The search for speakers

Speaker marketing tools

Who decides to hire speakers?

Attributes of a successful speaker

What meeting planners want from speakers

List of Major Speaker Bureaus

6. Personal Coaching - A By-product of Speaking

Summary & definition of coaching, common myths

Industry size and growth: 2006-2023 F

Major trade groups

Industry outlook, major trends discussed

Market saturation, training of coaches

Findings of 2017 ICF Global Awareness Study: consumer use of coaching, perceptions, usage by generation

7. Top Speaker Profiles and Rankings

Summary & discussion

The rank of top 101 self-improvement experts, compiled by Self-Improvement Online

Speaking fees by the person: selected top speakers

Discussion of SANG - Speakers & Authors Networking Group

List of Well - Known Brands in the Motivational Speaking Industry

Company Profile: Toastmasters International

Brief profiles, speaking fees: Mike Huckabee, James Carville, Jon Huntsman, Ben Carson, Chris Dodd, Joe Scarborough, Colin Powell, Jeb Bush, Ron Paul, Madeleine Albright, Haley Barbour, Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney, Carly Fiorina, Dick Cheney, Sarah Palin, Chelsea Clinton, Al Gore, George Bush, Katie Couric, Tim Geithner, Hilary & Bill Clinton, Rudy Giuliani, Ben Bernanke.

8. In-depth profiles of top self-improvement speakers and gurus/celebrities descriptions of their organizations, biographies, revenue estimates/actual when available, products/services offered, books authored, speaking fees, consulting, specialties, headquarters address, websites:



Anthony Robbins

Jack Canfield

Mark Victor Hansen

Deepak Chopra

Joel Osteen

Oprah Winfrey

Suze Orman

Marianne Williamson

Brendon Burchard

Malcomb Gladwell

Eckhart Tolle

Brian Tracy

Dr. Phil McGraw

Dr. Laura Schlessinger

Robert Kiyosaki

Paul Mckenna

Mastin Kipp

Lewis Howes

Gabby Bernstein

Danielle LaPorte

Dave Ramsey

Gary Vaynerchuk

John C. Maxwell

Mel Robbins

John Gray

Iyanla Vanzant

Les Brown

Ken Blanchard

Tom Hopkins

Spencer Johnson

Barbara DeAngelis

Tim Ferris

Bill Harris

9. Reference Directory of Information Sources

Names/address of all relevant professional speaker and event planning trade associations, websites, publications.

Tables

The World's 50 Most Popular Motivational Speakers

Estimated Revenues of The Top Speakers: 2009-2018

The Top U.S. Motivational Speakers by Net Worth

Typical Speaking Fees of selected speakers

The Top 101 Experts That Help Us Improve Our Lives (SelfGrowth Online)

Companies Mentioned



Chron.com

NSA

PayScale

Tagoras & Velvet Chainsaw Consulting

ZipRecruiter.com

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tohg0d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900