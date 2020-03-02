Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Motivational Speaking Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Simply the most comprehensive business analysis that exists of the $1.9 billion motivational speaking market. This study examines the market for professional and motivational speakers and products they have that seek to improve us physically, mentally, financially or spiritually.
These speakers not only get paid large sums for public speaking but do coaching and consulting, have workshops and retreats, mastermind courses, online universities, books, CDs/DVDs, podcasts and webinars.
This report covers:
A separate chapter covers the personal coaching market.
The study analyzes the market's $ size/growth (2005-2025 forecast), the shift to Internet delivery of content, speaker demographics, and in-depth profiles of 36 top motivational speakers (Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Joel Osteen, Tim Ferris, Gary Vaynerchuk, Phil McGraw, Dr. Laura, Brian Tracy, Suze Orman, Tom Hopkins, Robert Kiyosaki, and many others).
An overview is included, with an industry statistical snapshot and the opinions and outlook of industry experts.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction; Study Scope & Methodology
2. Nature of the Professional Speaking Industry
3. Industry Size, Growth, Forecasts
4. Demand Factors - The Meeting Planners Market
5. Speaker Demographics & Operations
6. Personal Coaching - A By-product of Speaking
7. Top Speaker Profiles and Rankings
Brief profiles, speaking fees: Mike Huckabee, James Carville, Jon Huntsman, Ben Carson, Chris Dodd, Joe Scarborough, Colin Powell, Jeb Bush, Ron Paul, Madeleine Albright, Haley Barbour, Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney, Carly Fiorina, Dick Cheney, Sarah Palin, Chelsea Clinton, Al Gore, George Bush, Katie Couric, Tim Geithner, Hilary & Bill Clinton, Rudy Giuliani, Ben Bernanke.
8. In-depth profiles of top self-improvement speakers and gurus/celebrities descriptions of their organizations, biographies, revenue estimates/actual when available, products/services offered, books authored, speaking fees, consulting, specialties, headquarters address, websites:
9. Reference Directory of Information Sources
Tables
Companies Mentioned
