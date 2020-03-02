New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carpets and Rugs Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868162/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global carpets and rugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by consumers’ preference for interior designs.In addition, rising demand for eco-friendly carpets and rugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global carpets and rugs market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global carpets and rugs market is segmented as below:

End-user:

o Residential



o Non-residential



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global carpets and rugs market growth

This study identifies rising demand for eco-friendly carpets and rugs as the prime reasons driving the global carpets and rugs market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global carpets and rugs market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global carpets and rugs market, including some of the vendors such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Interface Inc., Milliken & Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Carpets Co., Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd., Tarkett Group, The Dixie Group Inc. and Victoria Plc .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

