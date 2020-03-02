Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy - Tourism Source Market Insight: Analysis of tourist profiles, traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, risks and opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a thorough insight into Italy's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Italian tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Italian outbound travel market.



Key Highlights

Domestic trips dominated Italians' travel plans in 2018, with 63% of all trips taken domestically.

Domestic trips are up 2% from 2017 to 2018, with a total of 55 million domestic trips taken by Italians in 2018.

International trips have also increased, 4% from 2017 to 2018, with a total of 33 million international trips in 2018.

This report provides clear insight into developments in Italy's domestic and outbound tourism markets.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

The report explores the different profiles of Italian tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.

The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the country, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

Overview Italy snapshot At a glance: The Italian Tourism market in 2018 Regional risk analysis Main findings Traveler Profiles An insight into the Italian tourist Domestic Tourism Domestic Flows Domestic Spending Outbound Tourism Outbound Flows Outbound Spending Destination markets Main destination markets Developing destination in focus: Malta Developing destination in focus: Romania and Argentina Outlook Potential opportunities for Italian travelers

