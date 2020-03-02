Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy - Tourism Source Market Insight: Analysis of tourist profiles, traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, risks and opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a thorough insight into Italy's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Italian tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Italian outbound travel market.
Key Highlights
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bax0iy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: