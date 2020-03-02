PRESS RELEASE 02 MARCH 2020

Italeaf: The Shareholders' Meeting of TerniEnergia approved the new company name and the transfer of the registered office

Green light to the proposal to amend art. 1 of the Bylaws, which provides that the Company will be renamed "algoWatt S.p.A." and that the registered office will be transferred to Milano

The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of TerniEnergia Spa, a company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and part of Italeaf Group, met today under the chairmanship of Stefano Neri and resolved on the following items on the agenda:

New company name

The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved unanimously the proposal to amend Article 1 of the Bylaws, which provides that the Company shall be renamed "algoWatt S.p.A.".

Changing the registered office

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the proposal to amend Article 2 of the Bylaws which provides for the transfer of the registered office to Milan, Corso Magenta 85.

It should be noted that the new company name and the change of the registered office will take effect as from the registration of the new text of the Bylaws with the Companies' Register, which will be promptly notified to the market.

Please note that the Company will organize a WEBINAR on Wednesday, March 4 at 6.00 pm on the platform http://www.investors-mag.it to present the merger by incorporation of Softeco into TerniEnergia, the new brand and the strategic positioning of algoWatt. Participants will include: Stefano Neri (Chairman and CEO), Laura Bizzarri (Managing Director), Massimo Mannori (General Manager), Stefano Bianchi (R&I Manager). For registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1993725048594916365

This press release is also available on the Company website: www.italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10.30 CET on 02 March 2020.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 5030 1550, email: ca@mangold.se, is the Certified Adviser of Italeaf SpA on Nasdaq First North.

For further information please contact:

Claudio Borgna CFO – Italeaf S.p.A.

Email: borgna@italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.

The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

Attachment