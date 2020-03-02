Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kuwaiti Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



This report offers detailed analysis of the Kuwaiti defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The Kuwaiti defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Kuwaiti defense industry during 2021-2025, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Kuwaiti defense industry.

Key Highlights



With a military expenditure of US$6.9 billion in 2020, Kuwait is expected to cumulatively spend US$41.5 billion on its military over the forecast period.

The country's defense and security expenditure will largely be driven by its military modernization program, which is supported by the need to secure itself against IS-sponsored terror attacks.

As a percentage of GDP, the country's defense budget is expected to average 5% over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB)

Airbus Helicopters

Boeing

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug

General Dynamics

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

