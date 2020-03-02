Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting where the following was adopted:





The audited annual report for 2019 and distribution of profit

Ørsted’s audited annual report for 2019 was approved.

Payment of dividend of DKK 10.5 per share was approved.

Discharge and remuneration and election

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability.

The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2020 was approved.

The proposed amendment of the remuneration policy was approved.

The remuneration report was approved.

The proposed amendment of the articles of association was approved.

The annual general meeting re-elected Thomas Thune Andersen as Chairman, Lene Skole as Deputy Chairman, and Lynda Armstrong, Jørgen Kildahl, Dieter Wemmer and Peter Korsholm as members of the Board of Directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company.



For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Ulrik Frøhlke

+ 45 99 55 95 60

ulrfr@orsted.dk

Investor Relations

Allan Bødskov Andersen

+ 45 99 55 79 96

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Attachment