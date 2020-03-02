New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868157/?utm_source=GNW

33 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global portable ultrasound bladder scanners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of urological disorders.In addition, increasing funding for the development of portable ultrasound devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global portable ultrasound bladder scanners market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global portable ultrasound bladder scanners market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Desktop And Hand-held Ultrasound Scanners



o Trolley-based Ultrasound Scanners



Geographic Segmentation:

o Asia



o Europe



o North America



o ROW



Key Trends for global portable ultrasound bladder scanners market growth

This study identifies increasing funding for the development of portable ultrasound devices as the prime reasons driving the global portable ultrasound bladder scanners market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global portable ultrasound bladder scanners market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanners market , including some of the vendors such as Becton, Dickinson and Co., dBMEDx Inc., EchoNous Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Interson Corp., Investor AB, Konica Minolta Inc., Macintyre Electronic Design Associates Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

