Luxembourg, 2nd March 2020
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 24th FEBRUARY 2020 TO 28th FEBRUARY 2020
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average price (Eur)
|Amount of purchases (Eur)
|Purpose
|Market
|24th February 2020
|364
|6.61
|2 406
|Cancellation
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|25th February 2020
|500
|6.61
|3 305
|Cancellation
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|26th February 2020
|8 610
|6.61
|56 912
|Cancellation
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|27th February 2020
|4 278
|6.61
|28 320
|Cancellation
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|28th February 2020
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13 752
|-
|90 944
|-
|-
Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website
