Luxembourg, 2nd March 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 24th FEBRUARY 2020 TO 28th FEBRUARY 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
24th February 20203646.612 406CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
25th February 20205006.613 305CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
26th February 20208 6106.6156 912CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
27th February 20204 2786.6128 320CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
28th February 2020-----
Total13 752-90 944--

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

