





Luxembourg, 2nd March 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 24th FEBRUARY 2020 TO 28th FEBRUARY 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 24th February 2020 364 6.61 2 406 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 25th February 2020 500 6.61 3 305 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 26th February 2020 8 610 6.61 56 912 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 27th February 2020 4 278 6.61 28 320 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 28th February 2020 - - - - - Total 13 752 - 90 944 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



Attachment