2 March 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces that its CFO, Michaela Gertz, Will Leave the Company this Summer

Immunicum AB (publ) announces that the company's CFO, Michaela Gertz, today announced that she has decided to leave the company at her own request. She will remain in her current role until the summer and the recruitment process of a new CFO will be initiated immediately.

“Since joining Immunicum, Michaela has greatly contributed to the company’s successful development and been a key member of the team. Michaela has been an important partner for me over the years, especially in recent months. She is a very valued employee within the organization, the management team and the board. Even though Michaela remains at the company until the summer, we thank her for her efforts and wish her best of luck for the future,” says Alex Karlsson-Parra, acting CEO of Immunicum.

“Immunicum is in a stable situation with an exciting future so it has really not been an easy decision to leave the company and my colleagues. I have implemented the changes and improvements in the company's financial functions and processes which had been my goal at Immunicum. Therefore, I feel that it is now time to pursue new challenges,” says Michaela Gertz.

The information contained in this report is that which Immunicum (publ), is obliged to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (SFS 2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on March 2, 2020, at 11:30 am CET.

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com





