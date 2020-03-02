Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As estimated by the author, the medical device contract manufacturing global market is expected to reach $97,239.4 million by 2026 growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented by device type, service, product, application and geography.



Medical device contract manufacturing is a business model in which a medical device company outsources certain or the whole production activities of their whole medical device or certain components of the device to another company with specialized knowledge, technical expertise and efficient business operations. The services offered by the medical device contract manufacturers (MDCMs) consist of product design and development, product manufacturing and assembly, quality testing services, packaging and sterilization services and regulatory consulting services.



Today's contract manufacturers, in response to the rapidly growing and evolving medical device industry, have broadened their manufacturing capabilities, technological expertise and business definitions to transform themselves into total solutions provider' or full-service provider' or end to end solution provider' or one-stop shopping destination'. Increasing pressure of healthcare cost curbs on medical device companies, the need to reduce time to market, to manufacture competitively advantageous and distinct products at a reduced cost, to streamline in-house processes and focus more on critical business areas or competencies and gaining access to advanced technologies are fuelling the growth in medical device contract manufacturing market.



The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in medical device contract manufacturing market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing income and affordability of the population, increasing healthcare awareness and public spending in healthcare, increasing private investment in healthcare sector, increasing penetration of health insurance schemes, innovations promoted by public-private partnership (PPP), high geriatric population, government initiatives for the promotion of medical device industry, increase in the number of surgeries and hospitalizations, growing demand for better healthcare facilities, increasing adoption of implantable devices, high acceptance of technological advancements, huge manufacturing facilities and low-cost labor.



The medical device contract manufacturing global market is highly fragmented without a dominant major player in the market that offers huge opportunities for small and medium-sized companies with distinct products or services in the market. The top ten players occupy minimum market share and the majority of the market is occupied by other players.



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Trend of Outsourcing

3.3.1.2 Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities

3.3.1.3 Increase in Surgeries and Hospitalizations

3.3.1.4 High Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

3.3.1.5 Technological Advancements in Medical Devices

3.3.1.6 Rapidly Aging Worldwide Population

3.3.1.7 Increasing Trend of Consolidation

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Lack of Competency to Develop Class III Devices

3.3.2.2 Lack of Skilled Technicians

3.3.2.3 Medical Device Product Recalls Due to FDA Mandates

3.3.2.4 Advancements in Pharmaceuticals Drugs

3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.4.1.1 ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 ISO 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.1.3 ISO 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices

3.4.1.4 ISO 14971: Risk Management of Medical Devices

3.4.1.5 ISO 13482:2014 Safety Requirements for Personal Care Robots

3.4.1.6 IEC 60601-1 Medical Electrical Equipment Standard

3.4.1.7 IEC 60601-1-2 Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) for Medical Devices

3.4.1.8 IEC 60601-1-11 Home Care Safety

3.4.1.9 IEC 62304:2006- Software Life Cycle

3.4.2 U.S.

3.4.3 Canada

3.4.4 Europe

3.4.5 Japan

3.4.6 China

3.4.7 India

3.5 Technological Advancements

3.5.1 Additive Manufacturing Or 3D Printing

3.5.2 Laser and Micro Welding

3.5.3 Plasma Treatment

3.5.4 Extrusion

3.5.5 Automation

3.5.6 Micro Injection Molding Or Micro Molding

3.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Market Share Analysis By Major Players

3.8.1 Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Global Market Share Analysis

3.8.2 Orthopedic Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Global Market Share Analysis

3.9 Market Penetration

3.10 Analysis of High Profit Medical Devices

3.11 China V/S India: Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

3.11.1 India

3.11.2 China

3.12 FDA Approved Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Facilities

3.13 Medical Devices Approval By U.S. FDA

3.14 Global Major Medical Device Number of Units

3.15 MDCM Company Comparison Table By Revenue, Products, Services and Applications



