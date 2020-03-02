Transactions during 24-28 February



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 24-28 February:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 266,052 268,865,859 24 February 2020 29,897 975.11 29,152,831 25 February 2020 20,000 950.39 19,007,725 26 February 2020 5,459 916.01 5,000,487 27 February 2020 13,759 908.19 12,495,805 28 February 2020 14,972 890.69 13,335,417 Total, 24-28 February 2020 84,087 78,992,265 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 28 February 2020 36,607 939.41 34,388,993 Accumulated under the programme 386,746 382,247,117

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,962,902 own B shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

