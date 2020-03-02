Transactions during 24-28 February
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 24-28 February:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|266,052
|268,865,859
|24 February 2020
|29,897
|975.11
|29,152,831
|25 February 2020
|20,000
|950.39
|19,007,725
|26 February 2020
|5,459
|916.01
|5,000,487
|27 February 2020
|13,759
|908.19
|12,495,805
|28 February 2020
|14,972
|890.69
|13,335,417
|Total, 24-28 February 2020
|84,087
|78,992,265
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 28 February 2020
|36,607
|939.41
|34,388,993
|Accumulated under the programme
|386,746
|382,247,117
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,962,902 own B shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
