﻿To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

02 March 2020

Company announcement no. 02/2020









Notice of annual general meeting 2020





The BANK of Greenland A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 4pm (WGT) at the headquarters of The BANK of Greenland in Nuuk.

The agenda is included in the attached file.





The website www.vp.dk/gf opens 2020-03-02 at 12.00 (noon) (WGT).









Contact: Anni Søe Svendsen, tel. +299 347802 – e-mail: shareholder@banken.gl





Attachment