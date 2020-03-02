New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor IP Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868140/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the complex chip designs and use of multi-core technologies.In addition, proliferation of wireless technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global semiconductor ip market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global semiconductor ip market is segmented as below:

Application:

o Mobile Computing Devices



o Consumer Electronics



o Automotive



o Industrial Automation



o Others



Form Factor:

o Processor IP



o Physical IP



o Digital IP



End-user:

o Fabless Semiconductor



o IDMs



o Foundries



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global semiconductor ip market growth

This study identifies proliferation of wireless technologies as the prime reasons driving the global semiconductor ip market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global semiconductor ip market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global semiconductor ip market, including some of the vendors such as Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., eMemory Technology Inc., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Rambus Inc., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc. and Xilinx Inc. .

