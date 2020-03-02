Pune, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Laparoscopy Devices Market report systematically determines several aspects which are very significant while observing global market on a very miniscule level. Laparoscopy Devices report gives insights from marketing channel, market size, volume and value, as well as forecast estimation (2020-2023) and providing in-depth analysis for new competitors or exists competitors in the Laparoscopy Devices industry.
Laparoscopy Devices Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:
Get Sample PDF of report @ http://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14184080
Market analysis
Laparoscopic devices are demonstrated to be compelling devices for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. From conventional laparoscopic devices to advancement in insignificantly intrusive medical procedures, laparoscopic devices have across the board utilization. A portion of the protuberant drivers supporting the development of the global laparoscopy devices market is distinguished as the expanding predominance of ceaseless sicknesses and the developing geriatric populace. Furthermore, the ascent in subsidizing and repayment towards screening and treatment with laparoscopic methods and inclination for negligibly intrusive systems are required to drive the global laparoscopy devices market in the coming years. What's more, the rising prominence of non-automated insignificantly obtrusive medical procedure or laparoscopic medical procedure has supported the global laparoscopy devices market to another degree. The Global Laparoscopy Devices Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR OF 8.30% to reach the valuation of USD 17,206.32 million till 2023.
Market segmentation
The global laparoscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of its product, application, end-user and regional demand. Based on its application, the market has been segmented into bariatric surgery, general surgery, gynecological surgery, colorectal surgery, urological surgery, and others. On the basis of its product, the global laparoscopy devices market has been categorized into energy devices, laparoscopes, insufflation devices, handheld instruments, access devices, internal closure devices, suction/irrigation devices, trocars, and others. On the basis of its end user, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory centers, and specialty centers.
Regional analysis
Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14184080
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
1.3 List of Assumptions
1.4 Market Structure
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Forecast Model
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
3.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population
3.2.3 Rise in Funding and Reimbursement Towards Screening and Treatment with Laparoscopic Techniques
3.2.4 Preference for Minimally-Invasive Procedures
3.3 Restraints
3.3.1 Lack of Skilled Physicians
3.3.2 Risks and Complications Associated with Laparoscopy
3.4 Opportunity
3.4.1 Technological Advancements in Laparoscopy
4 Market Factor analysis
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model
4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1 R&D and Designing
4.2.2 Manufacturing
4.2.3 Distribution & Sales
4.2.4 Post-Sales Services
5 Global Laparoscopy devices market, by Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Laparoscopes
5.3 Energy Devices
5.4 Insufflation Devices
5.5 Suction/Irrigation Devices
5.6 Trocars
5.7 Internal Closure Devices
5.8 Hand Held Instruments
5.9 Access Devices
6 Global Laparoscopy Devices Market, by Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 General Surgery
6.2.1 Cholecystectomies
6.2.2 Hernia Repairs
6.2.3 Appendectomies
6.2.4 Antireflux Surgeries
6.3 Gynecological Surgery
6.4 Urological Surgery
6.5 Bariatric Surgery
6.5.1 Gastric Bypass
6.5.2 Sleeve Gastrectomy’s
6.5.3 Gastric banding
6.6 Colorectal Surgery
7 Global Laparoscopy Devices Market, by End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hospitals and Clinics
7.3 Specialty Centers
7.4 Ambulatory Care Centers
8 Global Laparoscopy Devices Market, by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Americas
8.2.1 North America
8.2.1.1 US
8.2.1.2 Canada
8.2.2 South America
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Western Europe
8.3.1.1 Germany
8.3.1.2 France
8.3.1.3 UK
8.3.1.4 Italy
8.3.1.5 Spain
8.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe
8.3.2 Eastern Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Middle East & Africa
8.5.1 Middle East
8.5.2 Africa
Continue…
Key Benefits:
And More….
Objective of Studies:
Buy this report (Price USD 4450 for a single-user license @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14184080
CONTACT US Mr. Ajay More Phone: +14242530807 / + 44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@360marketupdates.com
360 Market Updates
Pune, INDIA
CONTACT US Mr. Ajay More Phone: +14242530807 / + 44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@360marketupdates.com
360MU image.JPGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: