Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Volumetric Video Market by Volumetric Capture (Hardware (Camera & Processing Unit), Software, and Services), Application (Sports, Events and Entertainment, Medical, Signage, Education & Training), & Content Delivery and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Volumetric Video Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 32.8% Between 2020 and 2025.



Increase in adoption of 3D content in the sports sector is the major factor driving the growth of the volumetric video market. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is the increase in demand for improved match viewing experience in sports applications.



Rising need for volumetric video technology in events and creative advertisement drives the growth of the volumetric video market.



Volumetric video is a spectacular technology that can be deployed at shows, live events, product launches, advertising and promotions, exhibitions, presentations, and conferences. For instance, in November 2017, Intel announced a partnership with Turner Sports to bring virtual reality and volumetric production technology to NBA league media partners. During this project, Intel offered virtual reality and 360 volumetric video with Intel freeD technology. The volumetric video technology is rapidly penetrating the market, and various advertising campaigns use it to display their products to offer their clients a realistic view of their product.



Increasing number of volumetric capture studios drives the demand for the volumetric software market.



The major factor fueling the growth of the volumetric video software market is the increasing number of studios constructed by major players where volumetric content is created for filmmaking and gaming applications. For instance, in January 2018, Intel launched a state-of-the-art studio dedicated to the production of large-scale, volumetric content for immersive media. In October 2017, Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studio launched Dimension, a volumetric video and 3D capture studio in partnership with Hammerhead VR and Digital Catapult. In June 2018, VoluCap launched a volumetric video capture studio in Berlin. The studio is equipped with stereoscopic depth technology that allows innovative ways of presenting the filmed content. In July 2019, Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company, launched a mobile multi-solution volumetric capture studio named Polymotion Stage in partnership with Dimension.



Sports, event and entertainment sector captures the major markets share in the volumetric video market



The sports, events, and entertainment application is driven by the increasing adoption of volumetric video across the world. Various key leaders are partnering with sports clubs to deliver new and interactive offerings to customers taking into account the emerging demand for volumetric video in the sports and entertainment sectors. For instance, in February 2019, Intel collaborated with Manchester City, Liverpool FC, and Arsenal FC to provide immersive experiences through Intel's True View at the Emirates Stadium, Anfield, and the Etihad Stadium. Intel's True View transforms volumetric video data into immersive 3D replays.



Volumetric video market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The volumetric video market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing number of professional creative studios. In November 2019, Voxon Photonics (Australia) unveiled the VX1 hologram table, which can create interactive 3D images that appear to be floating in the air, above a table that a group of people can stand around and see without any visual aids.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Growth of Volumetric Video Market

4.2 Market, By Application

4.3 Volumetric Video Hardware Market, By Application

4.4 Volumetric Video Hardware Market, By Geography

4.5 Volumetric Video Software Market, By Geography

4.6 Leading Application in Global Market

4.7 Global Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Demand for Enhanced Match Viewing Experience

5.1.1.2 Increasing Demand for 3D/360 Content in Entertainment Sector

5.1.1.3 Proliferation of Content Delivery Devices Driving Demand for 3D Content

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost of Production of Volumetric Video

5.1.2.2 Less Effective Projection Under Sunlight

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Latent Potential of Volumetric Video in Teleconferencing

5.1.3.2 Growing Applications of Volumetric Video for Progressive Medical Imaging and Image-Guided Surgery

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Requirement of Complex Software Solutions for Image Processing

5.1.4.2 Lack of Standardization in 3D Content Creation



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Volumetric Capture Hardware

6.1.2 Content Creation

6.1.3 Content Delivery

6.2 Key Trends in the Market

6.2.1 Telecom Players Partnering With Volumetric Capture Solution Providers

6.2.2 Volumetric Capture as A Rental Service

6.2.3 Forward Integration Across the Value Chain

6.2.4 Startups Partnering With Technology Giants



7 Volumetric Video Market, By Volumetric Capture

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Hardware Holds Largest Share in Market

7.2.1.1 Camera Unit

7.2.1.2 Processing Unit

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Surge in Number of Volumetric Capture Studios Drives Demand for Software in Market

7.3.1.1 Photogrammetry Software

7.4 Services

7.4.1 LG Uplus Corp Presented 5G Volumetric Streaming at Mobile World Congress 2019



8 Volumetric Video Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sports, Events, and Entertainment

8.2.1 Sports, Event and Entertainment Segment Holds Largest Share of Market

8.3 Medical

8.3.1 Rapid Technological Advancements in Medical Sector Boost Demand for Volumetric Video

8.4 Signage & Advertisement

8.4.1 Signage & Advertisement Segment Anticipated to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

8.5 Education & Training

8.5.1 Emerging Demand for Interactive Learning Drives Demand for Volumetric Video in Education & Training Segment

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Volumetric Solutions are Deployed in Various Museums, and in Aerospace & Defense Applications for Simulation and Training Purposes



9 Volumetric Video Market, By Content Delivery

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Projectors

9.3 AR/VR HMDs

9.3.1 VR HMD

9.3.2 AR HMDs

9.4 Smartphones

9.5 Volumetric Displays

9.6 Swept Volume Display

9.6.1 Oscillating

9.6.2 Rotating

9.7 Static Volume Display

9.8 Multi-Planar Volumetric Display



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US Holds Largest Share of North American Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising Consumer Spending and Growth of Sports, Events, and Entertainment Application Drive Market in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Mexico Holds Smallest Share of Market in North America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Surge in Demand for AR/VR Devices in UK Drives Market

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Technological Advancements in Volumetric Video Act as A Major Opportunity for the Growth of Market in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Hardware Holds Largest Share of France Market

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.3.4.1 Increasing Investments in Improving Medical Imaging are Expected to Drive Market in Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Advent of 5G Networks and Mobile Edge Computing Will Democratize Photorealistic Telepresence and Drive Demand for 3D Content

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Volumetric Capture Providers are Collaborating With Japanese Telecom Companies to Promote Volumetric Video in Japan

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.3.1 South Korea Aims to Develop New Technologies for Hologram

10.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

10.4.4.1 Hardware Dominates Australia & New Zealand Market

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.4.5.1 Rest of APAC Consists of Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 Growing Adoption of Holography in Medical and Biomedical Research Drives South American Market

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.1 Growing Demand for Volumetric Video Solutions for Gaming and Entertainment Drives MEA Market



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Player Ranking Analysis: Volumetric Video Market

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Microsoft

12.2.2 Intel

12.2.3 Facebook

12.2.4 Google

12.2.5 4D Views

12.2.6 Holoxica

12.2.7 Lightspace Technologies

12.2.8 Realview Imaging

12.2.9 Voxon Photonics

12.2.10 8I

12.2.11 The Coretec Group (3Dicon)

12.3 Right to Win

12.4 Startup Ecosystem

12.4.1 Hype VR

12.4.2 Scatter (Depthkit)

12.4.3 Vividq

12.4.4 Hammerhead

12.4.5 Evercoast

12.4.6 Holocap

12.4.7 Holooh

12.4.8 Volograms

12.4.9 Volucap

12.4.10 Humense Pty. Ltd.

12.4.11 Doubleme

12.4.12 EF EVE

12.4.13 Magic Leap

12.5 Other Important Players

12.5.1 Unity Technologies

12.5.2 IO Industries

12.5.3 Stereolabs

12.5.4 Raytrix

12.5.5 Otoy

12.5.6 Samsung Electronics America

12.5.7 Mark Roberts Motion Control

12.5.8 Sony Pictures Digital Productions Inc.

12.5.9 Verizon

12.5.10 Canon



