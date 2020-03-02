SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While chocolate bunnies may be a staple Springtime candy, Doug Disraeli D.D.S. warns that the delicious candy bunnies are at the top of his list of candies to avoid and offers a few tips to having a healthy mouth this Spring.



“Milk chocolate bunnies can be problematic because they take several days to consume exposing teeth to sugar and acid weekly and maybe even daily,” says Dr. Disraeli.

Candy, like the milk chocolate bunny, according to the ADA, can leave lingering sugar that can feed on naturally occurring bacteria in the mouth and lead to bad breath, plaque, tartar and biofilm.

To keep your mouth healthy this Spring, Dr. Disraeli offers a few tips:

Consider the alternative, healthier candy or treats Consider the hollow dark chocolate bunnies rather than solid milk chocolate Eat your treats in one sitting instead of all Spring, Drink plenty of water, and Visit your dentist regularly.

