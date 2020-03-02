Fourth Quarter 2019 Key Metrics



Net Sales increased 1.6% to $4.2 Billion on Non-Cigarette sales growth of 5.4%

Net Income increased 33.9% to $16.2 Million

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(1) increased 23.8% to $48.3 Million

2019 Full Year Key Metrics

Net Sales increased 1.7% to $16.7 Billion on Non-Cigarette sales growth of 6.6%

Net Income increased 26.8% to $57.7 Million

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(1) increased 15.8% to $190.7 Million

2020 Full Year Guidance

Net Sales expected to be between $16.9 Billion and $17.1 Billion

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(1) expected to be between $190 Million and $200 Million

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE), one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

“Our results in 2019 reflect successful execution of our key strategic priorities, including non-cigarette sales growth, margin expansion and cost leverage,” said Scott E. McPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am pleased with our performance in 2019 and positioning as we enter 2020. We are focused on generating quality revenue growth, continued margin expansion, along with leveraging our cost structure and strong balance sheet to bring meaningful returns to our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales increased 1.6% to $4.15 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $4.09 billion for the same period in 2018. Non-cigarette sales increased 5.4%, due primarily to strong sales of fresh foods, candy and other nicotine products. Non-cigarette sales increased to 34.7% of total net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 33.5% of total net sales in the fourth quarter of 2018. Cigarette sales decreased 0.3% driven by declines in cigarette consumption, partially offset by net market share gains and manufacturer price increases.

(1) See the reconciliation of Net Income (U.S. GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) in the tables below. See the reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share (U.S. GAAP) to Diluted EPS excluding LIFO (Non-GAAP) in “Supplemental Schedule for Items Impacting Diluted EPS.”

Gross profit increased 6.2% to $230.5 million compared to $217.0 million for the same period in 2018. The gross profit increase was driven primarily by an increase in non-cigarette sales to existing customers, net market share gains and increased inventory holding gains. Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 included $11.2 million of inventory holding gains, compared to $3.1 million in the same period of the prior year. The increase in holding gains was due primarily to the timing and magnitude of cigarette manufacturer price increases and inventory management. Remaining gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $6.1 million, or 2.8% to $225.2 million.

Gross profit margin expanded 24 basis points to 5.55% of total net sales from 5.31% for the same period in 2018, driven primarily by higher inventory holding gains and increased margins from non-cigarette products. Remaining gross profit margin expanded 6 basis points to 5.42% reflecting a shift in sales mix towards higher margin non-cigarette products and continued margin expansion in non-cigarette products driven primarily by the Company’s strategic pricing initiatives and growth in higher margin categories such as food and fresh. Non-cigarette remaining gross profit margin expansion was partially offset by a decline in cigarette remaining gross profit margin due to a decrease in certain manufacturer incentives and higher inflation.

The following table reconciles remaining gross profit to gross profit, its most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. GAAP:

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT (U.S. GAAP) TO REMAINING GROSS PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited and $ in millions) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Amounts % of Net Sales Amounts % of Net Sales % Change Gross profit $ 230.5 5.55 % $ 217.0 5.31 % 6.2 % Cigarette inventory holding gains (10.1 ) (0.24 )% (3.1 ) (0.08 )% Candy inventory holding gains (1.1 ) (0.03 )% — — % LIFO expense 5.9 0.14 % 5.2 0.13 % Remaining gross profit $ 225.2 5.42 % $ 219.1 5.36 % 2.8 %

The Company’s operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $205.6 million compared to $200.0 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in operating expenses was due primarily to higher warehousing and distribution costs and higher employee bonus and incentives. Operating expenses as a percentage of remaining gross profit were 91.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018.

Net income increased to $16.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $12.1 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 23.8% to $48.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $39.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding inventory holding gains of $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $3.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.3%.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. GAAP:

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (U.S. GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited and $ in millions) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change Net income $ 16.2 $ 12.1 33.9 % Interest expense, net(1) 3.6 3.1 Provision for income taxes 4.6 3.1 Depreciation & amortization 15.1 15.0 LIFO expense 5.9 5.2 Stock-based compensation expense 2.4 1.8 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net 0.5 (1.3 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 48.3 $ 39.0 23.8 % Note (1): Interest expense, net, is reported net of interest income.

Diluted earnings per-share (EPS) was $0.35 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $0.26 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted EPS excluding the impact of LIFO, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.45 in the fourth quarter compared to $0.34 for the fourth quarter of 2018. See the attached “Supplemental Schedule for Items Impacting Diluted EPS” following the financial schedules for a reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS excluding LIFO expense.

2019 Full Year Results

Net sales increased 1.7% to $16.7 billion for 2019 compared to $16.4 billion for 2018, due primarily to an increase in non-cigarette sales of 6.6%. The growth in non-cigarette sales was due primarily to an increase in sales to existing customers and net market share gains. Non-cigarette sales increased to 34.7% of total net sales compared to 33.1% for the same period in 2018. Cigarette sales decreased 0.7% driven primarily by declines in carton sales which were partially offset by manufacturer price increases and net market share gains.

Gross profit increased 6.5% to $924.2 million in 2019 compared to $867.5 million in 2018. The increase in gross profit was driven primarily by an increase in non-cigarette sales to existing customers and net market share gains, partially offset by a decline in cigarette cartons sold. Remaining gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 6.5% to $921.9 million from $865.7 million.

Gross profit margin increased 25 basis points to 5.54% of total net sales compared to 5.29% in 2018. Remaining gross profit margin improved 25 basis points to 5.53% from 5.28%, driven primarily by a shift in sales mix toward higher margin non-cigarette products and margin expansion in non-cigarette products. Non-cigarette margins increased due primarily to growth in higher margin categories including fresh foods, candy and alternative nicotine and the Company’s strategic pricing initiatives.

The following table reconciles remaining gross profit to gross profit, its most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. GAAP:

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT (U.S. GAAP) TO REMAINING GROSS PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited and $ in millions) For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Amounts % of Net Sales Amounts % of Net Sales % Change Gross profit $ 924.2 5.54 % $ 867.5 5.29 % 6.5 % Cigarette inventory holding gains (23.0 ) (0.14 )% (19.6 ) (0.12 )% Other inventory holding gains(1) (6.9 ) (0.04 )% (7.4 ) (0.05 )% LIFO expense 27.6 0.17 % 25.2 0.15 % Remaining gross profit $ 921.9 5.53 % $ 865.7 5.28 % 6.5 % Note (1): Other inventory holding gains consist of $6.9 million in candy inventory holding gains in 2019 and $7.4 million in cigarette tax stamp inventory holding gains in 2018.

The Company’s operating expenses were $831.6 million compared to $795.7 million the prior year. The increase was due primarily to higher warehousing and distribution expenses, costs related to the relocation of our headquarters and an increase in bad debt expense. Operating expenses as a percentage of remaining gross profit decreased to 90.2% compared to 91.9% in 2018 due primarily to the shift in sales mix to higher margin non-cigarette products and operating expense leverage.

Net income increased to $57.7 million in 2019 compared to $45.5 million for 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 15.8% to $190.7 million in 2019 compared to $164.7 million last year. The increases in net income and Adjusted EBITDA were due primarily to the shift toward a more favorable mix of higher margin non-cigarette products, the benefit of the strategic pricing initiatives and operating expense leverage.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. GAAP:

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (U.S. GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited and $ in millions) For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change Net income $ 57.7 $ 45.5 26.8 % Interest expense, net(1) 14.4 13.7 Provision for income taxes 19.7 14.4 Depreciation & amortization 60.9 59.5 LIFO expense 27.6 25.2 Stock-based compensation expense 9.6 8.2 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net 0.8 (1.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 190.7 $ 164.7 15.8 % Note (1): Interest expense, net, is reported net of interest income.

Diluted EPS was $1.25 for 2019 compared to $0.99 in 2018. Diluted EPS excluding the impact of LIFO, a Non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.69 for 2019 and $1.39 for 2018. See the attached “Supplemental Schedule for Items Impacting Diluted EPS” following the financial schedules for a reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS excluding LIFO expense.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”) was $324.8 million compared to $320.0 million at the end of 2018. The increase in the outstanding balance in 2019 was due primarily to a larger than expected increase in working capital as a result of the timing of year end cigarette purchases in advance of an anticipated cigarette price increase in early 2020. The average borrowings during the year were $303.2 million compared to $336.8 million in 2018. The amount available to draw on the Credit Facility as of December 31, 2019 was $341.7 million. Free cash flow for 2019 was approximately $61 million, the majority of which was used to fund dividend payments of $20.7 million and repurchases of common stock of $22.0 million.

Dividend

Core-Mark also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2020.

2020 Full Year Guidance

The Company expects 2020 net sales to be between $16.9 billion and $17.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $190 million and $200 million. This guidance assumes $20 million in cigarette inventory holding gains and does not include any other significant holding gains. Adjusted EBITDA of $190.7 million in 2019 included $6.9 million in candy inventory holding gains and $23.0 million in cigarette inventory holding gains. The 2019 candy inventory holding gains resulted from manufacturer price increases that have historically only occurred every 3 to 4 years and are not expected to recur in 2020. Cigarette inventory holding gains of $23.0 million in 2019 exceeded our 2019 guidance of $19 million due largely to manufacturer price increases that were well above prior year levels. Adjusted to exclude the 2019 candy holding gain of $6.9 million and $4.0 million in cigarette holding gains in excess of our 2019 guidance, our normalized 2019 Adjusted EBITDA would have been $179.8 million.

Diluted EPS for the full year is expected to be between $1.15 and $1.30. Diluted EPS, excluding LIFO expense, is expected to be between $1.66 and $1.81. Key assumptions in the guidance include $32.0 million of LIFO expense, a 26% tax rate and 46.0 million fully diluted shares outstanding. The Company’s guidance assumes no new acquisitions or large customer market share gains. In addition, capital expenditures for 2020 are expected to be approximately $45 million, which will be used for recurring maintenance projects, as well as upgrades to certain distribution facilities and the relocation of one distribution facility.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 42,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com .

CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14.1 $ 27.3 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $14.5 and $8.3 at

December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 402.9 403.5 Other receivables, net 96.2 89.4 Inventories, net 670.9 689.0 Deposits and prepayments 116.0 78.8 Total current assets 1,300.1 1,288.0 Property and equipment, net 249.9 229.0 Operating lease right-of-use assets 199.8 — Goodwill 72.8 72.8 Other intangible assets, net 47.2 51.1 Other non-current assets, net 28.6 25.2 Total assets $ 1,898.4 $ 1,666.1 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 192.2 $ 199.8 Book overdrafts 23.9 49.4 Cigarette and tobacco taxes payable 280.1 297.8 Operating lease liabilities 39.5 — Accrued liabilities 151.0 134.0 Total current liabilities 686.7 681.0 Long-term debt 382.1 346.2 Deferred income taxes 22.6 27.1 Long-term operating lease liabilities 173.4 — Other long-term liabilities 5.6 14.6 Claims liabilities 36.1 30.2 Total liabilities 1,306.5 1,099.1 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value (150,000,000 shares authorized; 52,702,551 and 52,524,853 shares issued; 45,113,722 and 45,703,705 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) 0.5 0.5 Additional paid-in capital 290.6 283.3 Treasury stock at cost (7,588,829 and 6,821,148 shares of common stock at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) (112.6 ) (90.6 ) Retained earnings 418.5 381.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5.1 ) (7.8 ) Total stockholders’ equity 591.9 567.0 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,898.4 $ 1,666.1







CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 4,154.8 $ 4,089.7 $ 16,670.5 $ 16,395.3 Cost of goods sold 3,924.3 3,872.7 15,746.3 15,527.8 Gross profit 230.5 217.0 924.2 867.5 Warehousing and distribution expenses 140.2 136.4 566.2 540.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63.1 61.2 255.4 245.1 Amortization of intangible assets 2.3 2.4 10.0 10.0 Total operating expenses 205.6 200.0 831.6 795.7 Income from operations 24.9 17.0 92.6 71.8 Interest expense, net (3.6 ) (3.1 ) (14.4 ) (13.7 ) Foreign currency transaction (losses) gains, net (0.5 ) 1.3 (0.8 ) 1.8 Income before income taxes 20.8 15.2 77.4 59.9 Provision for income taxes (4.6 ) (3.1 ) (19.7 ) (14.4 ) Net income $ 16.2 $ 12.1 $ 57.7 $ 45.5 Earnings per share: Basic(1) $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 1.26 $ 0.99 Diluted(1) $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 1.25 $ 0.99 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic(1) 45.7 45.7 45.7 46.0 Diluted(1) 46.0 46.0 46.0 46.1 (1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on unrounded actual amounts.







CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 57.7 $ 45.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: LIFO and inventory provisions 27.7 25.9 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.8 0.8 Stock-based compensation expense 9.6 8.2 Bad debt expense, net 7.1 3.6 Loss on disposals — 0.6 Depreciation and amortization 60.9 59.5 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 0.8 (1.8 ) Deferred income taxes (4.7 ) (0.1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (5.2 ) 29.0 Other receivables, net (6.2 ) 4.3 Inventories, net (5.0 ) (34.4 ) Deposits, prepayments and other non-current assets (42.9 ) 23.6 Accounts payable (8.6 ) 31.0 Cigarette and tobacco taxes payable (20.0 ) (2.3 ) Claims, accrued and other long-term liabilities 17.7 17.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 89.7 211.2 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (2.5 ) (2.5 ) Additions to property and equipment, net (22.8 ) (20.1 ) Capitalization of software and related development costs (6.0 ) (2.0 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.3 0.2 Net cash used in investing activities (31.0 ) (24.4 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,692.6 1,769.9 Repayments under revolving credit facility (1,687.8 ) (1,938.1 ) Payments of financing costs — — Payments of finance leases (5.6 ) (3.0 ) Dividends paid (20.7 ) (18.9 ) Repurchases of common stock (22.0 ) (15.5 ) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (2.2 ) (1.7 ) (Decrease) Increase in book overdrafts, net (25.5 ) 4.1 Net cash used in financing activities (71.2 ) (203.2 ) Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (0.7 ) 2.1 Change in cash and cash equivalents (13.2 ) (14.3 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 27.3 41.6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14.1 $ 27.3 Supplemental disclosures: Cash received (paid) during the period for: Income taxes, net $ (18.7 ) $ 10.1 Interest paid $ (12.0 ) $ (13.0 ) Unpaid property and equipment purchases included in accrued liabilities $ — $ 0.1 Non-cash transactions between other non-current assets and other long-term liabilities $ 4.7 $ —







CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (U.S. GAAP) TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING LIFO EXPENSE (NON-GAAP) AND SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE FOR ITEMS IMPACTING DILUTED EPS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019(a)(b) 2018(a)(b) % Change 2019(a)(b) 2018(a)(b) % Change Net income $ 16.2 $ 12.1 33.9 % $ 57.7 $ 45.5 26.8 % Diluted shares 46.0 46.0 46.0 46.1 Diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.26 34.6 % $ 1.25 $ 0.99 26.3 % LIFO expense 0.10 0.08 0.44 0.40 Diluted EPS excluding LIFO expense $ 0.45 $ 0.34 32.4 % $ 1.69 $ 1.39 21.6 % Additional Items Impacting Diluted EPS: Cigarette inventory holding gains(1) 0.17 0.05 0.37 0.31 Cigarette tax stamp inventory holding gains(2) — — — 0.12 Candy inventory holding gains (3) 0.02 — 0.11 — Business expansion and integration costs(4) — (0.02 ) — (0.04 ) Net OTP tax items(5) — — — (0.01 ) Headquarters relocation expenses(6) — — (0.05 ) — Legacy bad debt expense(7) — — (0.03 ) — Legal settlement costs & related fees(8) — — — (0.05 ) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains(9) (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.03 (a) Amounts and percentages have been rounded for presentation purposes and may differ from unrounded results.

(b) The per share impacts of the above items were calculated using a tax rate of 24.0% and 26.7% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, versus 27.6% and 26.0% for the same periods in 2018. (1) Cigarette inventory holding gains Cigarette inventory holding gains were $10.1 million and $23.0 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, versus $3.1 million and $19.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. (2) Cigarette tax stamp inventory holding gains Cigarette tax stamp inventory holding gains were $7.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. (3) Candy inventory holding gains Candy inventory holding gains were $1.1 million and $6.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively. (4) Business expansion and integration costs During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company incurred $1.4 million and $2.7 million in identifiable business expansion expenses due primarily to integration of acquisitions, respectively. (5) Net OTP tax items During the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company recognized excise tax adjustments of $0.7 million. (6) Headquarters relocation expenses In connection with the Company's headquarters relocation, the Company recognized expenses of $0.2 million and $3.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively. (7) Legacy bad debt expense For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, a bad debt reserve of $2.0 million was recorded to reserve for the balance of un-reserved receivables pertaining to specific customers with receivable balances exceeding twelve months past due and are no longer deemed collectable. (8) Legal settlement costs & related fees The Company recognized legal settlement costs and related legal fees of $3.0 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. (9) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains Foreign exchange losses were ($0.5) million and ($0.8) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, versus foreign exchange gains of $1.3 million and $1.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.







CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REMAINING GROSS PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit $ 230.5 $ 217.0 $ 924.2 $ 867.5 Cigarette inventory holding gains (10.1 ) (3.1 ) (23.0 ) (19.6 ) Other holding gains(1) (1.1 ) — (6.9 ) (7.4 ) LIFO expense 5.9 5.2 27.6 25.2 Remaining gross profit (non-GAAP) $ 225.2 $ 219.1 $ 921.9 $ 865.7 Warehousing and distribution expenses $ 140.2 $ 136.4 $ 566.2 $ 540.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63.1 61.2 255.4 245.1 Amortization of intangible assets 2.3 2.4 10.0 10.0 Total operating expenses $ 205.6 $ 200.0 $ 831.6 $ 795.7 Warehouse and distribution expenses as a percentage of remaining gross profit (non-GAAP) 62.3 % 62.3 % 61.4 % 62.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of remaining gross profit (non-GAAP) 28.0 % 27.9 % 27.7 % 28.3 % Amortization of intangible assets as a percentage of remaining gross profit (non-GAAP) 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.1 % 1.2 % Total operating expenses as a percentage of remaining gross profit (non-GAAP) 91.3 % 91.3 % 90.2 % 91.9 % Note (1): Other inventory holding gains consist of candy inventory holding gains of $1.1 million and $6.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, and cigarette tax stamps inventory holding gains of $7.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.





RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited and in millions)