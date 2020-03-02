GUANGZHOU, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets.



The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 12, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 12, 2020).

Dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 United States (toll free): +1-866-519-4004 Hong Kong, China: +852-3018-6771 Hong Kong, China (toll free): 800-906-601 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 International: +65-6713-5090 Conference ID: 5723748

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lizhi.fm.



A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 18, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong, China: 800-963-117 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 5723748

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since launching Lizhi app in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

