Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed Processing Market by Type (Seed Treatment, Seed Coating Material), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals), Equipment (Cleaners, Gravity-separators, Graders, De-stoners), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global seed processing market is estimated at US$ 9.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 16.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.



The global seed processing market is projected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for high-quality crops, which is projected to increase the sales of seed treatment products.

Europe is projected to be a key revenue generator in the seed processing market. The region has the presence of leading players operating in the seed processing market, which include leading seed treatment companies such as Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), and Syngenta (Switzerland). In addition, the region witnessed the presence of leading seed processing equipment companies such as Cimbria (Denmark), Alvan Blanch (UK), PETKUS Technologie GmbH (Germany), and Westrup (Denmark).

In North America, the US is among the largest producers of corn, wheat, and soybean. These crops require seed treatment, and thus, are projected to drive the seed processing market in developed countries or regions. In developing regions of the Asia Pacific and South America, benefits associated with the use of seed treatment products among farmers is projected to drive the growth of the seed processing market.



The seed treatment segment in the seed processing market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.



Based on the type, the seed treatment segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the seed processing market in 2019. Seed treatment suppresses insects, pathogens, and other pests that attack seeds. Seed treatment products usually include insecticides, bactericides, and fungicides. It provides enhanced crop cultivation at a relatively low cost as compared to spraying, which makes it one of the preferred treatments for seeds. In the Asia Pacific, particularly in countries such as India, farmers are replacing seeds saved from previous crops with advanced seeds developed by seed companies. This is projected to increase the sales of seed treatment companies in the coming years.



The cereals & grains segment in the seed processing market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.



Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the seed processing market in 2019. Cereals & grains include crops such as wheat, rice, corn, sorghum, oats, and barley.

Cereals & grains are consumed as staple food products in many countries. Of these cereals & grains, rice is consumed as a staple food for consumers in many developing countries. The US is among the largest producers of corn and wheat at the global level. The demand for high-quality crops is projected to drive the seed processing market in developed countries, while the demand for rice from emerging countries is also projected to contribute to the growth of the seed processing market.



The cleaners segment in the seed processing market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.



The demand for seed cleaners is projected to increase in the coming years due to the rise in the use of processed seeds, particularly in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific and South America. Developed countries are also projected to contribute to their sales due to the rise in demand for high-quality seeds. Europe witnesses a high presence of leading players offering seed processing equipment. Due to these factors, the region is projected to record significant growth in the market, as the companies are focusing on catering to the demands of both the domestic and international markets.



The Asia Pacific seed processing market is projected to witness significant growth.



North America was the largest market for seed processing in 2018, followed by South America. The market growth in the region is backed by the US, which is among the largest producers of corn and soybean at a global level, making it a key destination for seed processing companies in the region. Corn is one of the most susceptible crops to serious damages from insects during cultivation. Thus, seed treatment manufacturers are projected to witness high growth prospects in the coming years for such types of crops in the country.

Corteva (US) is one of the leading players that offers insecticide seed treatment for corn in the country. The high production of corn in the country has increased the overall production of cereals & grains in the North American region, resulting in high consumption of seed treatment products for these crops.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Seed Processing Market

4.2 Seed Coating Materials Market, By Subtype

4.3 Seed Treatment Market, By Subtype

4.4 North America: Seed Processing Market, By Country and Key Crop Type

4.5 Seed Processing Market, By Crop Type and Region

4.6 Seed Processing Market: Major Regional Submarkets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Global Trade for Processed Seeds to Drive the Market Growth

5.2.1.2 Low-Cost Seed Treatment Solutions to Encourage Demand Across Regions

5.2.1.3 Increase in the Seed Replacement Rate to Drive the Adoption of Commercialized Seeds

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Introduction of Government Regulations to Impact Market Growth

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Innovative Product Combination to Widen Growth Prospects

5.2.3.2 Europe: A Key Revenue Generator

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 The Imposition of Regulations on GM Crops to Inhibit the Market Growth



6 Seed Processing Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Seed Treatment

6.2.1 Chemical Seed Treatment

6.2.1.1 Root Rot Can Be Controlled By the Use of Systemic Fungicides and Biological Seed Treatment Methods

6.2.2 Non-Chemical Seed Treatment

6.2.2.1 Physical Seed Treatment

6.2.2.1.1 It Provides Effective Control Against Seed Contamination During Seed Storage

6.2.2.2 Biological Seed Treatment

6.2.2.2.1 Microbial Seed Treatment

6.2.2.2.1.1 Microbial Seed Treatment Protects Crops By Increasing the Heat Tolerance Capacity, Drought Tolerance Capability, as Well as Resistance to Insects, Weeds, Pests, and Plant Diseases

6.2.2.2.2 Botanical Seed Treatment

6.2.2.2.2.1 Adoption of Affordable and Effective Methods to Optimize the Early Growth and Yield Potential Across Regions

6.3 Seed Coating Material

6.3.1 Polymers

6.3.1.1 The Multiple Benefits of Polymers Have Contributed to the Market Growth

6.3.2 Colorants

6.3.2.1 Colorants Help in Enhancing the Appearance of Seeds

6.3.3 Pellets

6.3.3.1 Pellets Help in Increasing the Weight of Seeds, Which Benefits Crops That Need Uniform Planting

6.3.4 Minerals/Pumice

6.3.4.1 Porosity Helps in the Germination and Protection of Seeds



7 Seed Processing Market, By Crop Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cereals & Grains

7.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Cereals & Grains in the Food and Feed Industries has Encouraged Growers to Adopt Seed Processing Techniques

7.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

7.3.1 Increasing Use in Feed and Production of Biodiesel & Other Renewable Chemicals to Drive Their Demand

7.4 Vegetables

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Vegetable Crops has Encouraged Growers to Use Seed Processing Techniques for Safe and Improved Crop Yields

7.5 Flowers & Ornamentals

7.5.1 Seed Coating and Seed Treatment Methods Smoothen the Seed Surface and Improve the Germination Rate

7.6 Other Crop Types



8 Seed Processing Market, By Equipment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cleaners

8.2.1 Presence of Key Players to Increase the Sales of Cleaners in Europe

8.3 Gravity Separators

8.3.1 The US Stands as A Lucrative Market Owing to the Country Being Among the Top Producers of Crops Such as Corn and Wheat, Where Gravity Separators are Widely Used

8.4 Dryers

8.4.1 Rise in Demand for Processed Seeds Expected to Increase Demand for Dryers in the Asia Pacific Region

8.5 Graders

8.5.1 Rising Population in Developing Countries Expected to Increase Demand for Food Products And, in Turn, Processed Seeds

8.6 De-Stoners

8.6.1 Demand for High-Quality Seeds From the Developed Countries Expected to Increase Demand for De-Stoners in the Years to Come

8.7 Seed Treatment

8.7.1 Rise in Awareness Among the Farmers in Developing Countries Expected to Increase Demand for Seed Treatment

8.8 Other Equipment

8.8.1 Manufacturers Coming Up With Innovative Products, Especially for Color Sorter, Expected to Increase Demand for Other Equipment at A Global Level



9 Seed Processing Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launches

10.4.2 Expansions

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Collaborations



11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

11.1 BASF

11.2 Bayer

11.3 Corteva

11.4 Syngenta

11.5 Nufarm

11.6 Lanxess

11.7 Clariant

11.8 Incotec

11.9 Sensient Technologies

11.10 Cimbria

11.11 Alvan Blanch Development Company Limited

11.12 PETKUS Technologie GmbH

11.13 Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC

11.14 WESTRUP A/S

11.15 Akyurek Technology

11.16 Seed Dynamics

11.17 Germains Seed Technology

11.18 Chromatech

11.19 Centor Group

11.20 Precision Laboratories



