Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Inspection Market by Component (Camera, Frame Grabber, Processor, Software), Surface Type (2D and 3D), System (Computer System and Camera System), Deployment Type (Traditional, Robotic Cell), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surface inspection market is expected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The main driver for this market is the growing demand for quality assurance and automation. This is because labor wages are increasing, and companies are reducing the cost through automation. Also, human error is reduced by automation and speed is increased. The main restraint for the surface inspection market is the dearth of technically skilled individuals creating the problem of proper integration of these systems in the various industries.

The customer needs in this market keep changing, requiring workers to be trained to handle the new systems. Highly skilled individuals are a key requirement to handle surface inspection systems with high end and frequently changing features. The workers need to understand machine signals and work for hand in hand with collaborative robots, where surface inspection systems are mounted on robots.



Robotic cells are expected to grow at a higher CAGR than traditional surface inspection systems during the forecast period.



Robotic cells are expected to grow at a higher CAGR than traditional inspection systems during the forecast period. Robotic cells offer various advantages such as higher flexibility, accuracy, ease of handling several inspection points and ability to inspect difficult to reach inspection points. The main advantage of robotic cells is the ability to handle various product variants. The robotic cell inspects the work item from 360-degrees like a human being, making inspection independent of the shape and size of the work item.



Camera systems are expected to grow at higher CAGR than computer systems.



A smart camera-based system has an integration of imager to capture images, intelligent processor to process and analyze the images, lighting, and cables for input & output capabilities. This integration makes camera systems more cost-effective and compact than computer systems. Fewer moving components and rare high temperatures make the camera system more reliable and reduce maintenance costs by preventing downtime. Camera systems come with pre-packaged algorithms that are not required to be developed further, thereby providing quicker setup.



The market in the US held the largest share of the surface inspection market by 2020.



The United States is the premier market for industries due to an open investment policy, a large consumer market, a highly skilled workforce, availability of infrastructure, and local and state government incentives. The automotive and semiconductor industries are the largest beneficiaries of surface inspection systems. According to SIA, the US semiconductor industry is the worldwide leader with a global market share of nearly 45%.

According to the International Trade Administration, total foreign direct investment in the US automotive industry reached USD 114.6 billion in 2018, and the US has become the world's second-largest market for vehicle sales and production. Healthcare is another prominent industry in the US. The country is also a hub for the IT industry, providing good support to surface inspection companies for the integration of artificial intelligence.



The report profiles key players in the surface inspection market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are ISRA Vision (Germany), Ametek (US), Omron (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), Panasonic (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Datalogic SpA (Italy), FLIR Systems (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Basler (Germany), National Instruments (US), Matrox Electronic System (Canada), IMS Messsysteme (Germany), Vitronic (Germany), Sick (Germany), Industrial Vision System (UK), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Baumer (Switzerland), In-core Systemes (France) and Dark Field Technologies (US).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Surface Inspection Market

4.2 Surface Inspection Market, By System Type

4.3 Market, By Deployment Type

4.4 Market in APAC, By Vertical vs By Country

4.5 Surface Inspection Market, By Vertical

4.6 Country-Wise Analysis of Surface Inspection Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Evolution

5.3 Working of A Surface Inspection System

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Significant Technological Improvements, Such as High-Resolution Cameras, More Powerful Image Processors, and Robust Software

5.4.1.2 Increasing Wages in Various Countries

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Dearth of Technically Skilled Individuals Affecting Proper Integration of These Systems in Various Industries

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Robot-Based Inspection Systems, Especially for Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

5.4.3.2 Growing Interest in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Superior Quality Inspections

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Increasing Complexity in Product Design and Manufacturing



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Use Cases

6.3.1 Automotive

6.3.1.1 Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Uses Surface Inspection Systems to Verify Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINS)

6.3.1.2 Swoboda KG (Germany) Uses Surface Inspection Systems to Inspect Steering Control of Automobiles

6.3.2 Semiconductors

6.3.2.1 Asys Automatisierungssysteme GmbH (Germany) Uses Surface Inspection Systems to Inspect Defects on PCBs

6.3.3 Food & Packaging

6.3.3.1 Superfos A/S (Denmark) Uses Surface Inspection Systems to Inspect Overmolding and Check Printed Labels

6.3.3.2 Herta (France) Uses Surface Inspection Systems to Inspect Packaging



7 Surface Inspection Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Camera

7.2.1 Frame Rates

7.2.1.1 Cameras With Frame Rate Between 25 and 125 Fps Dominated the Surface Inspection Market in 2019

7.2.2 Format

7.2.2.1 Area Scan Cameras are General-Purpose and Easier to Set Up

7.2.2.2 Line Scan Cameras are Used for Applications Requiring High Speed and High Resolution

7.2.3 Sensing Technology

7.2.3.1 Ccd Sensors are Less Efficient Than Cmos Sensors

7.2.3.2 Cmos Sensors Offer Higher Frame Rate, Lower Noise, Lower Cost, and Integration Benefits

7.2.3.3 Cmos Sensor-Based Cameras Held Largest Share of Market in 2019 and are Expected to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

7.2.4 Interface Standards

7.2.4.1 Camera Link Held Largest Share of Market for Cameras in 2019

7.2.4.2 Gige Offers Advantage of Power Over Cable and Does Not Require A-Frame Grabber

7.2.4.3 USB is Popular Due to Advantages Such as Plug and Play Interface and Power Over the Cable

7.2.4.4 Coaxpress Interface Does Not Use Fiber Optic Cable, Thus Limiting Speed, Cable Length, and Cost

7.2.4.5 Others

7.2.4.6 Comparison Between Various Interface Standards

7.2.5 Imaging Technology

7.2.5.1 Structured Light Systems Held Second-Largest Share of Market for Cameras in 2019

7.2.5.2 Time-Of-Flight Systems Held Largest Share of Market for Cameras in 2019

7.2.5.3 Stereo Vision Systems are Capable of Handling Changing Light Intensity and Shadows

7.2.5.4 Comparison Between Various Imaging Technologies

7.3 Frame Grabbers

7.3.1 Used to Capture Individual, High Resolution Still Frames From an Analog Or Digital Video Stream

7.4 Optics

7.4.1 Major Demand for Optics in 2019 Was From 2D Surface Inspection Systems

7.5 Lighting Equipment

7.5.1 LEDs and Electro-Luminescent Could Be Adopted at Faster Rate By 3D Surface Inspection Systems During Forecast Period

7.6 Processors

7.6.1 FPGAs is the Most Efficient Processors in the Market

7.7 Software

7.7.1 Market for Software is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7.8 Others



8 Surface Inspection Market, By Surface Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 2D

8.2.1 2D Systems Held Largest Share of Market in 2019

8.3 3D

8.3.1 Market for 3D Systems Expected to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

8.4 Comparison Between 3D and 2D Surface Inspection Systems



9 Surface Inspection Market, By System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Computer Systems

9.2.1 Computer System Accounted for the Largest Share of Market in 2019

9.3 Camera Systems

9.3.1 Market Expected to Grow at A Higher CAGR During Forecast Period



10 Surface Inspection Market, By Deployment Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Traditional Surface Inspection Systems

10.2.1 Provide Advantages Such as Low Cost, Low Maintenance and Implementation Cost, and More Processing Power

10.3 Robotic Cell-Based Surface Inspection Systems

10.3.1 Advantages Such as Higher Flexibility, Accuracy, Ability to Handle Various Product Variants, Ability to Reach Difficult Areas, and Ease of Handling Several Inspection Points



11 Surface Inspection Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Semiconductor

11.3 Automotive

11.4 Electrical & Electronics

11.5 Glass & Metal

11.6 Food & Packaging

11.7 Paper & Wood

11.8 Medical & Pharmaceuticals

11.9 Plastic & Rubber

11.1 Printing

11.11 Non-Woven

11.12 Postal & Logistics



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.3 Europe

12.4 APAC

12.5 RoW



13 Defects Identified By Surface Inspection Systems (Qualitative)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Holes

13.3 Scratches

13.4 Cracks

13.5 Wear

13.6 Finish

13.7 Joints

13.8 Others



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Surface Inspection Market, 2019

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.3 Innovators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

14.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

14.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

14.6.1 Product Launches

14.6.2 Expansions

14.6.3 Acquisitions

14.6.4 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.6.5 Contracts



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 ISRA Vision

15.1.2 Ametek Inc.

15.1.3 Omron

15.1.4 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

15.1.5 Panasonic Corporation

15.1.6 Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

15.1.7 IMS Messsysteme GmbH

15.1.8 Vitronic GmbH

15.1.9 Keyence Corporation

15.1.10 Datalogic S.p.A.

15.2 Right-To-Win

15.2.1 ISRA Vision

15.2.2 Ametek

15.2.3 Omron

15.2.4 Teledyne Technologies

15.2.5 Panasonic Corporation

15.3 Other Key Players

15.3.1 Flir Systems

15.3.2 Sony Corporation

15.3.3 National Instruments

15.3.4 Sick AG

15.3.5 Basler AG

15.3.6 Industrial Vision Systems Ltd.

15.3.7 Allied Vision Technologies

15.3.8 Baumer

15.3.9 In-Core Systemes

15.3.10 Dark Field Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oefnle

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900