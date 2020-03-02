Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Inspection Market by Component (Camera, Frame Grabber, Processor, Software), Surface Type (2D and 3D), System (Computer System and Camera System), Deployment Type (Traditional, Robotic Cell), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surface inspection market is expected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The main driver for this market is the growing demand for quality assurance and automation. This is because labor wages are increasing, and companies are reducing the cost through automation. Also, human error is reduced by automation and speed is increased. The main restraint for the surface inspection market is the dearth of technically skilled individuals creating the problem of proper integration of these systems in the various industries.
The customer needs in this market keep changing, requiring workers to be trained to handle the new systems. Highly skilled individuals are a key requirement to handle surface inspection systems with high end and frequently changing features. The workers need to understand machine signals and work for hand in hand with collaborative robots, where surface inspection systems are mounted on robots.
Robotic cells are expected to grow at a higher CAGR than traditional surface inspection systems during the forecast period.
Robotic cells are expected to grow at a higher CAGR than traditional inspection systems during the forecast period. Robotic cells offer various advantages such as higher flexibility, accuracy, ease of handling several inspection points and ability to inspect difficult to reach inspection points. The main advantage of robotic cells is the ability to handle various product variants. The robotic cell inspects the work item from 360-degrees like a human being, making inspection independent of the shape and size of the work item.
Camera systems are expected to grow at higher CAGR than computer systems.
A smart camera-based system has an integration of imager to capture images, intelligent processor to process and analyze the images, lighting, and cables for input & output capabilities. This integration makes camera systems more cost-effective and compact than computer systems. Fewer moving components and rare high temperatures make the camera system more reliable and reduce maintenance costs by preventing downtime. Camera systems come with pre-packaged algorithms that are not required to be developed further, thereby providing quicker setup.
The market in the US held the largest share of the surface inspection market by 2020.
The United States is the premier market for industries due to an open investment policy, a large consumer market, a highly skilled workforce, availability of infrastructure, and local and state government incentives. The automotive and semiconductor industries are the largest beneficiaries of surface inspection systems. According to SIA, the US semiconductor industry is the worldwide leader with a global market share of nearly 45%.
According to the International Trade Administration, total foreign direct investment in the US automotive industry reached USD 114.6 billion in 2018, and the US has become the world's second-largest market for vehicle sales and production. Healthcare is another prominent industry in the US. The country is also a hub for the IT industry, providing good support to surface inspection companies for the integration of artificial intelligence.
The report profiles key players in the surface inspection market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are ISRA Vision (Germany), Ametek (US), Omron (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), Panasonic (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Datalogic SpA (Italy), FLIR Systems (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Basler (Germany), National Instruments (US), Matrox Electronic System (Canada), IMS Messsysteme (Germany), Vitronic (Germany), Sick (Germany), Industrial Vision System (UK), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Baumer (Switzerland), In-core Systemes (France) and Dark Field Technologies (US).
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Evolution
5.3 Working of A Surface Inspection System
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Significant Technological Improvements, Such as High-Resolution Cameras, More Powerful Image Processors, and Robust Software
5.4.1.2 Increasing Wages in Various Countries
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Dearth of Technically Skilled Individuals Affecting Proper Integration of These Systems in Various Industries
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Robot-Based Inspection Systems, Especially for Collaborative Robots (Cobots)
5.4.3.2 Growing Interest in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Superior Quality Inspections
5.4.4 Challenges
5.4.4.1 Increasing Complexity in Product Design and Manufacturing
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Use Cases
6.3.1 Automotive
6.3.1.1 Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Uses Surface Inspection Systems to Verify Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINS)
6.3.1.2 Swoboda KG (Germany) Uses Surface Inspection Systems to Inspect Steering Control of Automobiles
6.3.2 Semiconductors
6.3.2.1 Asys Automatisierungssysteme GmbH (Germany) Uses Surface Inspection Systems to Inspect Defects on PCBs
6.3.3 Food & Packaging
6.3.3.1 Superfos A/S (Denmark) Uses Surface Inspection Systems to Inspect Overmolding and Check Printed Labels
6.3.3.2 Herta (France) Uses Surface Inspection Systems to Inspect Packaging
7 Surface Inspection Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Camera
7.2.1 Frame Rates
7.2.1.1 Cameras With Frame Rate Between 25 and 125 Fps Dominated the Surface Inspection Market in 2019
7.2.2 Format
7.2.2.1 Area Scan Cameras are General-Purpose and Easier to Set Up
7.2.2.2 Line Scan Cameras are Used for Applications Requiring High Speed and High Resolution
7.2.3 Sensing Technology
7.2.3.1 Ccd Sensors are Less Efficient Than Cmos Sensors
7.2.3.2 Cmos Sensors Offer Higher Frame Rate, Lower Noise, Lower Cost, and Integration Benefits
7.2.3.3 Cmos Sensor-Based Cameras Held Largest Share of Market in 2019 and are Expected to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period
7.2.4 Interface Standards
7.2.4.1 Camera Link Held Largest Share of Market for Cameras in 2019
7.2.4.2 Gige Offers Advantage of Power Over Cable and Does Not Require A-Frame Grabber
7.2.4.3 USB is Popular Due to Advantages Such as Plug and Play Interface and Power Over the Cable
7.2.4.4 Coaxpress Interface Does Not Use Fiber Optic Cable, Thus Limiting Speed, Cable Length, and Cost
7.2.4.5 Others
7.2.4.6 Comparison Between Various Interface Standards
7.2.5 Imaging Technology
7.2.5.1 Structured Light Systems Held Second-Largest Share of Market for Cameras in 2019
7.2.5.2 Time-Of-Flight Systems Held Largest Share of Market for Cameras in 2019
7.2.5.3 Stereo Vision Systems are Capable of Handling Changing Light Intensity and Shadows
7.2.5.4 Comparison Between Various Imaging Technologies
7.3 Frame Grabbers
7.3.1 Used to Capture Individual, High Resolution Still Frames From an Analog Or Digital Video Stream
7.4 Optics
7.4.1 Major Demand for Optics in 2019 Was From 2D Surface Inspection Systems
7.5 Lighting Equipment
7.5.1 LEDs and Electro-Luminescent Could Be Adopted at Faster Rate By 3D Surface Inspection Systems During Forecast Period
7.6 Processors
7.6.1 FPGAs is the Most Efficient Processors in the Market
7.7 Software
7.7.1 Market for Software is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
7.8 Others
8 Surface Inspection Market, By Surface Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 2D
8.2.1 2D Systems Held Largest Share of Market in 2019
8.3 3D
8.3.1 Market for 3D Systems Expected to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period
8.4 Comparison Between 3D and 2D Surface Inspection Systems
9 Surface Inspection Market, By System
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Computer Systems
9.2.1 Computer System Accounted for the Largest Share of Market in 2019
9.3 Camera Systems
9.3.1 Market Expected to Grow at A Higher CAGR During Forecast Period
10 Surface Inspection Market, By Deployment Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Traditional Surface Inspection Systems
10.2.1 Provide Advantages Such as Low Cost, Low Maintenance and Implementation Cost, and More Processing Power
10.3 Robotic Cell-Based Surface Inspection Systems
10.3.1 Advantages Such as Higher Flexibility, Accuracy, Ability to Handle Various Product Variants, Ability to Reach Difficult Areas, and Ease of Handling Several Inspection Points
11 Surface Inspection Market, By Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Semiconductor
11.3 Automotive
11.4 Electrical & Electronics
11.5 Glass & Metal
11.6 Food & Packaging
11.7 Paper & Wood
11.8 Medical & Pharmaceuticals
11.9 Plastic & Rubber
11.1 Printing
11.11 Non-Woven
11.12 Postal & Logistics
12 Geographic Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Americas
12.3 Europe
12.4 APAC
12.5 RoW
13 Defects Identified By Surface Inspection Systems (Qualitative)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Holes
13.3 Scratches
13.4 Cracks
13.5 Wear
13.6 Finish
13.7 Joints
13.8 Others
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Surface Inspection Market, 2019
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Visionary Leaders
14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.3 Innovators
14.3.4 Emerging Companies
14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)
14.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)
14.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
14.6.1 Product Launches
14.6.2 Expansions
14.6.3 Acquisitions
14.6.4 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.6.5 Contracts
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 ISRA Vision
15.1.2 Ametek Inc.
15.1.3 Omron
15.1.4 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
15.1.5 Panasonic Corporation
15.1.6 Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.
15.1.7 IMS Messsysteme GmbH
15.1.8 Vitronic GmbH
15.1.9 Keyence Corporation
15.1.10 Datalogic S.p.A.
15.2 Right-To-Win
15.2.1 ISRA Vision
15.2.2 Ametek
15.2.3 Omron
15.2.4 Teledyne Technologies
15.2.5 Panasonic Corporation
15.3 Other Key Players
15.3.1 Flir Systems
15.3.2 Sony Corporation
15.3.3 National Instruments
15.3.4 Sick AG
15.3.5 Basler AG
15.3.6 Industrial Vision Systems Ltd.
15.3.7 Allied Vision Technologies
15.3.8 Baumer
15.3.9 In-Core Systemes
15.3.10 Dark Field Technologies
