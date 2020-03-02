New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868138/?utm_source=GNW

74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global custom application development service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services.In addition, growing adoption of analytics in enterprise applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the global custom application development service market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global custom application development service market is segmented as below:

Deployment:

o Cloud



o On-premise



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global custom application development service market growth

This study identifies growing adoption of analytics in enterprise applications as the prime reasons driving the global custom application development service market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global custom application development service market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global custom application development service market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Iblesoft Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

