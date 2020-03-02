FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seabulk Towing Holdings Inc. (“Seabulk” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”), announced today that it is participating in a U.S.-based carbon offset project to neutralize carbon emissions from the physical operation of its harbor tugs in 2020. Seabulk, through its affiliates, currently provides approximately 22,000 harbor assists each year in ports throughout Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas.



“We are pleased to announce our investment in an accredited carbon offset program, which demonstrates Seabulk’s commitment through this initial step toward longer-term solutions that improve or eliminate direct emissions from our equipment. As an industry leader, we are focused on supporting our customers that prefer lower carbon supply chain solutions” said Daniel Thorogood, chief executive officer of Seabulk.

Seabulk’s Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services group is also proud to operate deep-sea vessels, which offer some of the most fuel efficient Jones Act transportation solutions in the U.S. coastwise petroleum and chemical products trades.

Daniel Thorogood continued, “At Seabulk, we are focused on reducing our environmental footprint with all available tools, including innovations that improve operational efficiencies as well as investing in the cleanest technologies, such as our four new harbor tugs.”

The four new harbor tugs provide an approximate 70% reduction in nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter as compared to the tugs being replaced. Two of the new tugs will be hybrids equipped with diesel mechanical and electric motor propulsion systems offering improved fuel economy relative to conventional diesel mechanical harbor tugs. They are also designed for future installation of batteries.

For more information on Seabulk's offset program and carbon neutral harbor assists

About Seabulk

Seabulk, through its affiliates, provides ship assist services in seven U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Florida coast ports, along with customized solution-based offshore towing for short- and long-term project requirements. It also operates a fleet of U.S.-flag tankers servicing the U.S. coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products.

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

For additional information, contact SEACOR at (954) 523-2200 or visit SEACOR's website at www.seacorholdings.com.