This research service examines the India Low-voltage (LV) switchgear market, using the calendar year 2018 as a base year, and insights from manufacturers, channel partners, and end-users to identify drivers and restraints for the market until 2023.

At the overall level, the market is segmented by product, region, end-users, and competition. The study provides revenue forecasts for the total market and by-product segments, assessing individual performances. Revenues are estimated at the manufacturer level without any taxes.



The following end-user segments are expected to have a significant impact on the demand for LV Switchgear products during the forecast years:

Renewable energy projects - As of September 2019, India has around 81 GW of renewable energy capacity. The government targets to achieve 175 GW target by 2022, which means around 2.4 GW needs to be installed every month from here on.

Metro projects - A total of 700 plus metro stations and 800 plus kilometers of metro lines are expected to be commissioned during the next 5 years.

Data centers projects - Around 4 million square feet of data center space is to be added in the next 5 years.

Over the last few years, companies across all three categories - i.e., Tier I, Tier II and even Tier III - have undertaken key strategic decisions towards their product portfolio. This study highlights the results of such decisions in terms of their business performance and its impact on the market in terms of market share.



Key Topics Covered



Each product segment chapter includes historical (CY2016 and CY2017), base year (CY2018) and forecast year (CY2019 to CY2023) estimate. Each chapter also includes insights from the competitive structure and market share analysis. The FDP chapter also includes further market breakup by Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), Residual Circuit Breaker (RCD) and Distribution Boards (DB) for the base year - i.e., CY2018.

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End User

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total LV Switchgear Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total LV Switchgear Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total LV Switchgear Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity in the Indian LV Switchgear Market

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Segment Analysis - Air Circuit Breaker (ACB)

ACB Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

8. Segment Analysis - Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB)

MCCB Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

9. Segment Analysis - Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (MPCB)

MPCB Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

10. Segment Analysis - Change Over Switch (COS)

COS Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

11. Segment Analysis - Contactors and Relays (C&R)

C&R Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

11. Segment Analysis - Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), Residual Current Device (RCD), and Distribution Board (DB)

MCB, RCD, and DB Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

12. Segment Analysis - Switching Devices (SD)

SD Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

13. Segment Analysis - Motor Starters

Motor Starters Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

12. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

