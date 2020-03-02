Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Low-voltage Switchgear Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service examines the India Low-voltage (LV) switchgear market, using the calendar year 2018 as a base year, and insights from manufacturers, channel partners, and end-users to identify drivers and restraints for the market until 2023.
At the overall level, the market is segmented by product, region, end-users, and competition. The study provides revenue forecasts for the total market and by-product segments, assessing individual performances. Revenues are estimated at the manufacturer level without any taxes.
The following end-user segments are expected to have a significant impact on the demand for LV Switchgear products during the forecast years:
Over the last few years, companies across all three categories - i.e., Tier I, Tier II and even Tier III - have undertaken key strategic decisions towards their product portfolio. This study highlights the results of such decisions in terms of their business performance and its impact on the market in terms of market share.
Key Topics Covered
Each product segment chapter includes historical (CY2016 and CY2017), base year (CY2018) and forecast year (CY2019 to CY2023) estimate. Each chapter also includes insights from the competitive structure and market share analysis. The FDP chapter also includes further market breakup by Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), Residual Circuit Breaker (RCD) and Distribution Boards (DB) for the base year - i.e., CY2018.
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total LV Switchgear Market
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total LV Switchgear Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total LV Switchgear Market
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
7. Segment Analysis - Air Circuit Breaker (ACB)
8. Segment Analysis - Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB)
9. Segment Analysis - Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (MPCB)
10. Segment Analysis - Change Over Switch (COS)
11. Segment Analysis - Contactors and Relays (C&R)
11. Segment Analysis - Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), Residual Current Device (RCD), and Distribution Board (DB)
12. Segment Analysis - Switching Devices (SD)
13. Segment Analysis - Motor Starters
12. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42raaw
