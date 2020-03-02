Innovative pipeline of stereopure oligonucleotides focused on CNS diseases



32 mg data from both PRECISION-HD clinical trials on track for 2H 2020

Two additional CNS programs − SNP3 and C9orf72 − on track to initiate clinical development in 2H 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 and provided a business update.



“We continue to advance our innovative, CNS-focused pipeline of stereopure oligonucleotides across Huntington’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia and other central nervous system diseases. Despite the disappointment of discontinuing our Duchenne program last year, we are advancing more than a dozen programs across discovery and development with several exciting milestones ahead in 2020,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wave Life Sciences. “In December 2019, we shared the first clinical results from an allele-selective program for Huntington’s disease. Initial results from PRECISION-HD2 demonstrated a reduction in mutant huntingtin protein, with a safety profile that supports the addition of a higher dose cohort, and no change in total huntingtin protein as compared to placebo. In the second half of 2020, we expect to initiate clinical development for our SNP3 program as well as our C9orf72 program, both of which have benefitted from novel advances in our PRISM platform. In addition, we are pleased by recent progress across multiple CNS programs we are working on in collaboration with Takeda. Finally, we presented proof-of-concept data for our RNA-editing program in January, which demonstrated endogenous ADAR engagement in vitro. We expect to have initial in vivo results in 2020, and we look forward to sharing further updates on this exciting new modality.”

Business update

Wave is building a leading genetic medicines company focused on realizing the potential of stereopure oligonucleotides in diseases of the central nervous system, liver, and eye. Wave’s pipeline includes more than a dozen programs across discovery and development, spans multiple modalities and targets, and is intended to deliver transformational medicines to patients and families.

Central nervous system (CNS) diseases



Updates for PRECISION-HD clinical trials of WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 in Huntington’s disease

WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 allele-selectivity : Investigational WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 are currently the only compounds in clinical development designed to selectively target the mutant allele of the huntingtin (mHTT) gene, while leaving the wild-type (wtHTT) relatively intact. The wtHTT protein is important for neuronal function, and there is increasing evidence that it may be neuroprotective in an adult brain. Additionally, Huntington’s disease (HD) may be caused by a dominant gain of function in mHTT protein and a concurrent loss of function of wtHTT protein may be an important component of the pathophysiology of HD. Wave’s allele-selective approach may also enable the company to address the pre-manifest, or asymptomatic, HD patient population in the future.

: Investigational WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 are currently the only compounds in clinical development designed to selectively target the mutant allele of the huntingtin (mHTT) gene, while leaving the wild-type (wtHTT) relatively intact. The wtHTT protein is important for neuronal function, and there is increasing evidence that it may be neuroprotective in an adult brain. Additionally, Huntington’s disease (HD) may be caused by a dominant gain of function in mHTT protein and a concurrent loss of function of wtHTT protein may be an important component of the pathophysiology of HD. Wave’s allele-selective approach may also enable the company to address the pre-manifest, or asymptomatic, HD patient population in the future. PRECISION-HD2 : In January 2020, Wave initiated dosing in a 32 milligram (mg) dose cohort in the PRECISION-HD2 Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of WVE-120102, a stereopure oligonucleotide designed to selectively target the mutant huntingtin (mHTT) mRNA transcript of SNP2 for HD. Wave is also assessing the potential for a next higher dose cohort to be added to the trial.

: In January 2020, Wave initiated dosing in a 32 milligram (mg) dose cohort in the PRECISION-HD2 Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of WVE-120102, a stereopure oligonucleotide designed to selectively target the mutant huntingtin (mHTT) mRNA transcript of SNP2 for HD. Wave is also assessing the potential for a next higher dose cohort to be added to the trial. Wave’s ability to advance to higher dose cohorts was supported by initial PRECISION-HD2 clinical data, announced in December 2019, that demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of 12.4% in mHTT in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in an analysis comparing all patients treated with WVE-120102 to placebo. An analysis to assess a dose response across treatment groups (2, 4, 8 or 16 mg) suggested a statistically significant response in mHTT reduction at the highest doses tested (p=0.03). WVE-120102 was generally safe and well tolerated across all cohorts. There was no difference in total huntingtin protein compared to placebo.

Data from the 32 mg dose cohort of the PRECISION-HD2 trial are expected in the second half of 2020.

Enrollment continues in an open-label extension (OLE) study open to patients outside of the U.S. who participated in the Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD2 trial.

PRECISION-HD1 : The PRECISION-HD1 Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, Wave’s clinical trial investigating WVE-120101, a stereopure oligonucleotide designed to selectively target the mHTT mRNA transcript of SNP1 for HD, is ongoing. Wave expects to initiate a 32 mg cohort to the PRECISION-HD1 trial and deliver topline clinical data from the PRECISION-HD1 trial, including a 32 mg dose cohort, in the second half of 2020.

: The PRECISION-HD1 Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, Wave’s clinical trial investigating WVE-120101, a stereopure oligonucleotide designed to selectively target the mHTT mRNA transcript of SNP1 for HD, is ongoing. Wave expects to initiate a 32 mg cohort to the PRECISION-HD1 trial and deliver topline clinical data from the PRECISION-HD1 trial, including a 32 mg dose cohort, in the second half of 2020. In February 2020, Wave initiated an OLE study open to patients outside of the U.S. who participated in the Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD1 trial.

Advancing third allele-selective Huntington’s disease program (SNP3) towards clinical development.

In February 2020, at the 15 th annual CHDI Foundation Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Conference, Wave presented preclinical data for its investigational SNP3 program. SNP3 represents ~40% of the HD population and, with overlap, up to 80% of the HD population carries at least one of SNP1, SNP2, and/or SNP3. In patient-derived neurons, Wave’s allele-selective SNP3 compounds demonstrated more potent knockdown of mutant HTT in vitro than a pan-silencing active comparator. In addition, Wave’s SNP3 compounds demonstrated potent and durable knockdown of mutant HTT in a transgenic mouse model for up to 12 weeks.

annual CHDI Foundation Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Conference, Wave presented preclinical data for its investigational SNP3 program. SNP3 represents ~40% of the HD population and, with overlap, up to 80% of the HD population carries at least one of SNP1, SNP2, and/or SNP3. In patient-derived neurons, Wave’s allele-selective SNP3 compounds demonstrated more potent knockdown of mutant HTT in vitro than a pan-silencing active comparator. In addition, Wave’s SNP3 compounds demonstrated potent and durable knockdown of mutant HTT in a transgenic mouse model for up to 12 weeks. Wave expects to initiate clinical development of its SNP3 program in the second half of 2020.

Advancing C9orf72 preclinical program for ALS and FTD towards clinical development

Wave is advancing its C9orf72 preclinical program to potentially treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and expects to initiate clinical development in the second half of 2020.Wave’s C9orf72 program preferentially targets the transcript containing the hexanucleotide repeat expansion (G4C2) in the C9orf72 gene.

Wave’s C9orf72 program led to substantial reduction of repeat containing C9orf72 transcripts and dipeptides in both the spinal cord and cortex of a transgenic mouse model, while total C9orf72 protein was preserved.

Pipeline of CNS programs progressing in collaboration with Takeda



The company is leveraging its learnings from PRISM™ to design additional stereopure oligonucleotides with optimized profiles for CNS indications, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and others as part of its ongoing collaboration with Takeda.

Ophthalmologic diseases

In 2019, Wave’s discovery efforts yielded two preclinical ophthalmology programs. The first program uses stereopure oligonucleotides to promote USH2A exon 13 skipping to address Usher Syndrome Type 2A. The second program uses stereopure oligonucleotides to selectively silence RhoP23H transcripts to address retinitis pigmentosa.

RNA-editing

Wave is leveraging its proprietary PRISM platform to design novel RNA-editing therapeutics. Wave’s technology uses endogenous ADAR (adenosine deaminases acting on RNA) enzymes via non-viral, free uptake of RNA editing oligonucleotides in a variety of primary human cell types in vitro with high efficiencies and has potential to be a best-in-class RNA editing modality.

In January 2020, at the 1 st International Conference on Base Editing – Enzymes and Applications (Deaminet 2020), Wave presented a poster titled “RNA Editing via Endogenous ADARs Using Stereopure Oligonucleotides.” Wave observed preclinical editing efficiencies of up to 70% in primary hepatocytes and approximately 50% in bronchial epithelial cells without the need for viral or lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery vehicles. In addition, stereopure oligonucleotides achieved greater ADAR-mediated editing compared to stereorandom oligonucleotides across several distinct RNA transcripts in primary human hepatocytes, which validates that the technology is applicable across multiple sequences.

International Conference on Base Editing – Enzymes and Applications (Deaminet 2020), Wave presented a poster titled “RNA Editing via Endogenous ADARs Using Stereopure Oligonucleotides.” Wave observed preclinical editing efficiencies of up to 70% in primary hepatocytes and approximately 50% in bronchial epithelial cells without the need for viral or lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery vehicles. In addition, stereopure oligonucleotides achieved greater ADAR-mediated editing compared to stereorandom oligonucleotides across several distinct RNA transcripts in primary human hepatocytes, which validates that the technology is applicable across multiple sequences. Wave expects to share in vivo RNA editing data in 2020.

Neuromuscular disease

In December 2019, Wave announced the discontinuation of suvodirsen development for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Wave plans to present additional findings from the Phase 1 open-label extension study of suvodirsen at the 2020 MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference in Orlando, Florida, which will take place from March 20 through March 25, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Financial Guidance

Wave reported a net loss of $56.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $37.9 million in the same period in 2018. The company reported a net loss of $193.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $146.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net loss in the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019 was largely driven by increased research and development efforts and continued organizational growth, both of which included costs and efforts, including manufacturing, in preparation for the potential commercialization of suvodirsen.

Research and development expenses were $49.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $39.8 million in the same period in 2018. Research and development expenses for the full year were $175.4 million as compared to $134.4 million for the prior year. The increase in research and development expenses in the fourth quarter and full year was primarily due to increased external expenses related to our clinical activities, including our HD programs and our now discontinued DMD programs, as well as increased investments in PRISM and other research and development expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $12.8 million for the same period in the prior year. General and administrative expenses were $48.9 million in 2019 as compared to $39.5 million in 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter and full year was mainly driven by continued organizational growth to support Wave’s 2019 corporate goals.

Wave ended 2019 with $147.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to $174.8 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of Wave’s year-to-date net loss of $193.6 million, partially offset by the $161.8 million in net proceeds from the January 2019 follow-on offering.

Wave expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents, together with expected and committed cash from existing collaborations, will enable Wave to fund its operating and capital expenditure requirements into the third quarter of 2021.

WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,161 $ 174,819 Current portion of accounts receivable 20,000 10,000 Prepaid expenses 9,626 6,587 Other current assets 8,689 10,867 Total current assets 185,476 202,273 Long-term assets: Accounts receivable, net of current portion 30,000 50,000 Property and equipment, net 36,368 39,931 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,101 — Restricted cash 3,647 3,625 Other assets 10,658 111 Total long-term assets 98,774 93,667 Total assets $ 284,250 $ 295,940 Liabilities, Series A preferred shares and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,073 $ 13,089 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,185 14,736 Current portion of deferred rent — 115 Current portion of deferred revenue 89,652 100,945 Current portion of lease incentive obligation — 1,156 Current portion of operating lease liability 3,243 — Total current liabilities 118,153 130,041 Long-term liabilities: Deferred rent, net of current portion — 5,132 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 63,466 68,156 Lease incentive obligation, net of current portion — 9,247 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 29,304 — Other liabilities 1,721 2,142 Total long-term liabilities 94,491 84,677 Total liabilities $ 212,644 $ 214,718 Series A preferred shares, no par value; 3,901,348 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 $ 7,874 $ 7,874 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares, no par value; 34,340,690 and 29,472,197 shares issued 539,547 375,148 and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively Additional paid-in capital 57,277 37,768 Accumulated other comprehensive income 267 153 Accumulated deficit (533,359 ) (339,721) Total shareholders’ equity 63,732 73,348 Total liabilities, Series A preferred shares and shareholders’ equity $ 284,250 $ 295,940





WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 2,400 $ 3,620 $ 15,983 $ 14,414 Operating expenses: Research and development 49,128 39,809 175,431 134,428 General and administrative 13,805 12,754 48,869 39,509 Total operating expenses 62,933 52,563 224,300 173,937 Loss from operations (60,533 ) (48,943 ) (208,317 ) (159,523 ) Other income, net: Dividend income 736 1,014 4,912 3,368 Interest income, net 4 6 29 22 Other income (expense), net 3,023 9,933 9,738 9,549 Total other income, net 3,763 10,953 14,679 12,939 Loss before income taxes (56,770 ) (37,990 ) (193,638 ) (146,584 ) Income tax provision — 103 — (69 ) Net loss $ (56,770 ) $ (37,887 ) $ (193,638 ) $ (146,653 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders—basic and diluted $ (1.65 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (5.72 ) $ (5.06 ) Weighted-average ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders—basic and diluted 34,303,975 29,463,131 33,866,487 28,970,404 Other comprehensive income (loss): Net loss $ (56,770 ) $ (37,887 ) $ (193,638 ) $ (146,653 ) Foreign currency translation (15 ) (28 ) 114 37 Comprehensive loss $ (56,785 ) $ (37,915 ) $ (193,524 ) $ (146,616 )



