MONTREAL, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Mar. 3, the Fraser Institute will release a new study comparing the wage gap between public- and private-sector workers in Quebec.



Comparing Government and Private-Sector Compensation in Quebec spotlights differences in wages for comparable work, and also looks at non-wage benefits such as retirement age, pensions, personal leave, and job security.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Vincent Geloso, Senior Fellow

Fraser Institute

For media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Bryn Weese, Associate Director, Communications

Fraser Institute

604-688-0221 ext. 589

bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook