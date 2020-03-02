PLEASANTON, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recently combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth , leading providers of SaaS-based human resource knowledge, compliance, and training solutions, today announced Carla Yudhishthu as Vice President of People Operations. Yudhishthu brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources and talent acquisition to the role, where she will drive organizational and leadership development around the companies’ people strategy.



Prior to this, Yudhishthu was Head of People & Talent for BCG Platinion, a division of The Boston Consulting Group focused on IT implementation and risk management services. She has also held leadership positions at Mars, W.L. Gore & Associates, Guidant Corporation, and Arthur Andersen. Throughout her career, Yudhishthu has developed a reputation as a thoughtful leader and innovative practitioner, with an ability to create people programs that attract, develop, engage, and retain high-quality talent and build collaborative, successful teams.

“As our market opportunities continue to accelerate, we know our success lies in our ability to create a strong, scalable, and sustainable people strategy and culture in which our employees thrive,” said Nathan Christensen, CEO of the companies. “Carla brings a wealth of experience and insight to our Executive Team, and will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of ThinkHR and Mammoth.”

Yudhishthu shared, “I’m thrilled to be a part of ThinkHR and Mammoth as the companies continue to lead the way in delivering smart, innovative HR solutions to employers. With the recent integration of these two companies, this is a particularly exciting time to join the team and I look forward to empowering our People Operations function and our employees.”

