VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company”) reports that the previously announced private portfolio company (the “Portfolio Company”) that had accepted a term sheet for a significant equity financing in January 2020 was not successful in closing the financing. If the Portfolio Company is successful in closing an alternate financing in the future, it is expected to be at significantly unfavourable terms to existing investors.



After careful consideration of the terms of a potential alternate financing, we have determined it appropriate to further reduce the Company’s carrying value of the Portfolio Company. The Company’s total net asset value is therefore decreased by approximately $1.9 million ($0.23 of net asset value per share).

As long-term investors we remain committed to our investment approach and to supporting our portfolio companies in building their intrinsic value over the long-term with a goal of generating returns through the successful divestment of portfolio companies.

About the Company

Pender Growth Fund Inc. is an investment company with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF”. For further information on the Company please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com or contact:

