HAMILTON, Ontario, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has signed a contract with Blum Telehealth to provide its iUGO Care Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) solutions to over 50,000 eligible Medicare patients in Louisiana.



“We are very pleased to be working with Blum Telehealth to bring our iUGO Care Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) solutions to more than 50,000 patients throughout Louisiana,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “We will be working with over 150 Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Louisiana, providing our iUGO Care software, as well as support services through our call center in Port St Lucie, Florida. We’ll begin onboarding CCM patients to our platform in April and will expand to include BHI patients in Q3 of this calendar year. Each patient on the platform will generate between $30 and $100 USD per month in revenue, depending on the modules and services required for the given patient. We expect to complete onboarding of all patients within the next 12 months.”

Integrating behavioral health care with primary care can improve outcomes for the millions of Americans with mental or behavioral health conditions. Eligible conditions include any mental, behavioral health, or psychiatric condition being treated by the billing practitioner, including substance use disorders. Behavioral health integration enhances standard primary care by adding two key services: care management support for patients receiving behavioral health treatment and regular psychiatric inter-specialty consultation. The iUGO Care Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) module allows clinicians to leverage the billing codes introduced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) services and General BHI services. The iUGO Care BHI module enables care coordination, secure communication and time tracking for the three clinical roles that must work together to deliver CoCM and General BHI services: the Behavioral Health Care Manager, the Psychiatric Consultant and the Treating (Billing) Practitioner.

About Blum Telehealth

Blum brings together all of your health care providers. Blum can reduce health care costs and expand reach. Blum can reduce health care costs and expand reach for health care providers. Hospitals can refer non-critical patients to practitioners and out of the emergency room. In schools, Blum brings together parent, pediatrician and school nurse to diagnose and treat a sick student without anyone having to leave the office. Almost all facilities can expand reach to underserved populations very cost-efficiently. Learn more at https://www.blumtelehealth.com/.

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF. Learn more at https://www.reliqhealth.com/ .

