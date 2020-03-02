Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMI Shielding Market by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EMI shielding market size is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 9.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025.
The need for electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding is propelled further by the increasing clock frequencies, faster slew rates, increasing packaging density, as well as rising demand for smaller, lighter, cheaper, and low-power devices. Factors that are driving the growth of the EMI shielding industry include ongoing demonstrations of field trials and pilot projects to develop the viability of 5G technology across the world and stringent EMI regulations.
Consumer electronics to account for the largest share of the global EMI shielding market
The consumer electronics industry held the largest market share in 2019. This is because the EMI shielding market for smartphones has shown tremendous growth in the past years owing to the commoditization of this product as it becomes an alternative to various electronics devices, such as digital cameras, GPS navigators, MP3 players, and computers. Increased complexities in smartphones require EMI shielding to protect them from harmful radiation. Hence, the consumer electronics segment will have the highest market share of the EMI shielding industry during the forecast period.
EMI shielding tapes & laminates are expected to witness the highest CAGR in the EMI shielding market from 2020 to 2025
A typical application of EMI shielding tapes is in shielded rooms where economical and effective shielding of the seams and apertures is needed. EMI shielding tapes are also used for ground planes or shielding of the electronic cables. Cables' conductive sheath is bonded with the EMI shielding tapes and to the metallic tip of the connector to provide complete end-to-end shielding. The doors and panels of the electronic cabinets and enclosures are shielded by durable and reliable EMI shielding tapes, which provides a contact surface for conductive gaskets for EMI shielding. To prevent broadband emission, EMI shielding tapes are commonly used between the transformer coil windings to reduce electrostatic coupling and around the outside of the coils and relays. The numerous applications of EMI shielding tapes & laminates make the segment have the highest growth rate during 2020-2025.
APAC contributed the largest share of EMI shielding market in 2019
APAC accounted for the largest market share in 2019 because of the factors such as the rising demand for consumer electronic products such as smartphones and home appliances and the development of advanced telecom infrastructure. China, a manufacturing hub for various electronic devices, contributed to the rapid increase in the requirement of EMI shielding. On the other hand, the Japanese market over the next five years would be driven by the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and advanced consumer electronic products.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in EMI Shielding Market
4.2 Market, By Method (2020-2025)
4.3 Market, By Material (2020-2025)
4.4 Market for Conductive Polymers, By Type (2020-2025)
4.5 Market : Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Surging Demand of Consumer Electronics
5.2.1.2 Stringent Environmental and EMC Regulations Across Various Industries
5.2.1.3 Increasing Electromagnetic Pollution
5.2.1.4 Ongoing Demonstration of Field Trials and Pilot Projects to Manifest Viability of 5G Technology
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of EMI Shielding
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Modern Automobiles
5.2.3.2 Growing Trend of Electric Vehicles (EVS)
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Trade-Off Between Miniaturization and EMI Shielding of Electronic Devices
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Impact of Emerging Technologies on EMI Shielding Ecosystem
5.4.1 5G
5.4.2 IoT
5.5 EMI Regulations and Standards in Select Markets
5.5.1 US
5.5.2 Japan
5.5.3 China
5.5.4 Europe
6 Effectiveness Tests of EMI Shielding
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Shielded Box Test
6.3 Shielded Room Test
6.4 Open Field Test
6.5 Coaxial Transmission Line Test
7 Different Formations of EMI Shielding Materials
7.1 Introduction
7.2 EMI Shielding Gaskets
7.2.1 Applications of EMI Gaskets
7.3 O-Rings
7.4 Liquid Gaskets
7.4.1 Key Properties of Liquid Gaskets
8 EMI Shielding Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Conductive Coatings & Paints
8.2.1 Conductive Coatings are Used in Variety of Applications
8.3 Conductive Polymers
8.3.1 Conductive Elastomers
8.3.1.1 Silicone and Fluorosilicone
8.3.1.1.1 Silicon and Fluorosilicone Contribute Larger Share in Conductive Elastomers Market
8.3.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber
8.3.1.2.1 EPDM has Major Applications in Telecom and Electronics Applications
8.3.2 Conductive Plastics
8.3.2.1 Conductive Plastics are Majorly Used in Automotive Applications
8.4 Metal Shielding
8.4.1 Aluminium and Copper are the Most Preferred Shielding Materials
8.5 EMI/EMC Filters
8.5.1 EMI/EMC Filters Market, By Load Type
8.5.1.1 AC Filters
8.5.1.1.1 Single-Phase Filters
8.5.1.1.1.1 Single-Phase Filters are Used Where High Attenuation Id Required
8.5.1.1.2 Three-Phase Filters
8.5.1.1.2.1 Three-Phase Filters are Largely Useful in High Load Applications
8.5.1.2 DC Filters
8.5.1.2.1 Telecom Applications Majorly Employ DC Filters
8.5.2 EMI/EMC Filters Market, By Insertion Loss
8.5.2.1 Common Mode (Asymmetric)
8.5.2.1.1 EMI Signals Flow in the Same Direction in A Pair of Lines for Common Mode Type
8.5.2.2 Differential Mode (Symmetric)
8.5.2.2.1 Differential Mode Insertion Loss in EMI/EMC Filters has Higher Growth Prospects in Future
8.6 EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates
8.6.1 EMI Shielding Tapes are Extensively Used in Consumer Electronics
9 EMI Shielding Market, By Method
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Radiation
9.2.1 Significant Amount of EMI is Scattered Largely Through Radiation
9.3 Conduction
9.3.1 Switching Power Supplies are Common Sources of Conducted EMI
10 EMI Shielding Market, By Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer Electronics
10.2.1 Smartphones
10.2.1.1 Inbuilt EMI Shielding Technologies in Smartphones are Being Eminent in Market
10.2.2 Tablets
10.2.2.1 Complex Design Structures of Tablets Enable Growing Requirement of EMI Shielding Solutions
10.2.3 Televisions
10.2.3.1 OLED and Micro-Led are Trending Television Technologies
10.2.4 Others
10.3 Telecom & IT
10.3.1 5G Creates Enormous Opportunities for EMI Shielding Solutions Suppliers
10.4 Automotive
10.4.1 Increasing Employment of Advanced Electronics in Automobiles Requires Critical EMI Shielding Solutions
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Advancement in Medical Devices Technologies Tend to have Wide Applications of EMI Shielding in Healthcare Industry
10.6 Aerospace & Defense
10.6.1 EMI Shielding has Diverse Applications in Aerospace & Defense Industry
10.7 Others
11 EMI Shielding Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 US is Expected to Retain Its Dominant Position in North American Market
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Canada to Grow at Moderate Pace During the Forecast Period
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Mexico Expected to Record Highest Growth Rate in this Market
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Germany Holds Significant Market Share in European Market
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies to Fuel the Growth of Market
11.3.3 UK
11.3.3.1 Growing Trend of EVS to Fuel the Market in UK
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 APAC
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 China Held Significant Market Share of Market in APAC
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Growing Consumer Electronics and Automotive Industries Support Growth of Market in the Region
11.4.3 Rest of APAC
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Analysis
12.2.1 Ranking Analysis of Players in EMI Shielding Market (2019)
12.3 EMI Shielding Market (Global) Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019
12.3.1 Introduction
12.3.1.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.1.3 Innovators
12.3.1.4 Emerging Companies
12.3.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Laird Performance Materials
13.2 Parker-Hannifin
13.3 PPG Industries
13.4 HENKEL
13.5 RTP Company
13.6 3M
13.7 Kitagawa Industries
13.8 Tech-Etch
13.9 Leader Tech
13.10 Schaffner
13.11 Right to Win
13.12 Other Players
13.12.1 Nolato
13.12.2 Cabot Corporation
13.12.3 MG Chemicals
13.12.4 ETS-Lindgren
13.12.5 Oerlikon
13.12.6 Spira Manufacturing
13.12.7 Littelfuse
13.12.8 Rogers Corporation
13.12.9 Integrated Polymer Solutions
13.12.10 Polyone Corporation
13.12.11 Holland Shielding Systems
13.12.12 Marian
13.12.13 Effective Shielding Company
13.12.14 Eckart
13.12.15 Applied Ink Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqvgf2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
