The "EMI Shielding Market by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EMI shielding market size is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 9.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025.



The need for electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding is propelled further by the increasing clock frequencies, faster slew rates, increasing packaging density, as well as rising demand for smaller, lighter, cheaper, and low-power devices. Factors that are driving the growth of the EMI shielding industry include ongoing demonstrations of field trials and pilot projects to develop the viability of 5G technology across the world and stringent EMI regulations.



Consumer electronics to account for the largest share of the global EMI shielding market



The consumer electronics industry held the largest market share in 2019. This is because the EMI shielding market for smartphones has shown tremendous growth in the past years owing to the commoditization of this product as it becomes an alternative to various electronics devices, such as digital cameras, GPS navigators, MP3 players, and computers. Increased complexities in smartphones require EMI shielding to protect them from harmful radiation. Hence, the consumer electronics segment will have the highest market share of the EMI shielding industry during the forecast period.



EMI shielding tapes & laminates are expected to witness the highest CAGR in the EMI shielding market from 2020 to 2025



A typical application of EMI shielding tapes is in shielded rooms where economical and effective shielding of the seams and apertures is needed. EMI shielding tapes are also used for ground planes or shielding of the electronic cables. Cables' conductive sheath is bonded with the EMI shielding tapes and to the metallic tip of the connector to provide complete end-to-end shielding. The doors and panels of the electronic cabinets and enclosures are shielded by durable and reliable EMI shielding tapes, which provides a contact surface for conductive gaskets for EMI shielding. To prevent broadband emission, EMI shielding tapes are commonly used between the transformer coil windings to reduce electrostatic coupling and around the outside of the coils and relays. The numerous applications of EMI shielding tapes & laminates make the segment have the highest growth rate during 2020-2025.



APAC contributed the largest share of EMI shielding market in 2019



APAC accounted for the largest market share in 2019 because of the factors such as the rising demand for consumer electronic products such as smartphones and home appliances and the development of advanced telecom infrastructure. China, a manufacturing hub for various electronic devices, contributed to the rapid increase in the requirement of EMI shielding. On the other hand, the Japanese market over the next five years would be driven by the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and advanced consumer electronic products.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in EMI Shielding Market

4.2 Market, By Method (2020-2025)

4.3 Market, By Material (2020-2025)

4.4 Market for Conductive Polymers, By Type (2020-2025)

4.5 Market : Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surging Demand of Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.2 Stringent Environmental and EMC Regulations Across Various Industries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Electromagnetic Pollution

5.2.1.4 Ongoing Demonstration of Field Trials and Pilot Projects to Manifest Viability of 5G Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of EMI Shielding

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Modern Automobiles

5.2.3.2 Growing Trend of Electric Vehicles (EVS)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Trade-Off Between Miniaturization and EMI Shielding of Electronic Devices

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Impact of Emerging Technologies on EMI Shielding Ecosystem

5.4.1 5G

5.4.2 IoT

5.5 EMI Regulations and Standards in Select Markets

5.5.1 US

5.5.2 Japan

5.5.3 China

5.5.4 Europe



6 Effectiveness Tests of EMI Shielding

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Shielded Box Test

6.3 Shielded Room Test

6.4 Open Field Test

6.5 Coaxial Transmission Line Test



7 Different Formations of EMI Shielding Materials

7.1 Introduction

7.2 EMI Shielding Gaskets

7.2.1 Applications of EMI Gaskets

7.3 O-Rings

7.4 Liquid Gaskets

7.4.1 Key Properties of Liquid Gaskets



8 EMI Shielding Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Conductive Coatings & Paints

8.2.1 Conductive Coatings are Used in Variety of Applications

8.3 Conductive Polymers

8.3.1 Conductive Elastomers

8.3.1.1 Silicone and Fluorosilicone

8.3.1.1.1 Silicon and Fluorosilicone Contribute Larger Share in Conductive Elastomers Market

8.3.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber

8.3.1.2.1 EPDM has Major Applications in Telecom and Electronics Applications

8.3.2 Conductive Plastics

8.3.2.1 Conductive Plastics are Majorly Used in Automotive Applications

8.4 Metal Shielding

8.4.1 Aluminium and Copper are the Most Preferred Shielding Materials

8.5 EMI/EMC Filters

8.5.1 EMI/EMC Filters Market, By Load Type

8.5.1.1 AC Filters

8.5.1.1.1 Single-Phase Filters

8.5.1.1.1.1 Single-Phase Filters are Used Where High Attenuation Id Required

8.5.1.1.2 Three-Phase Filters

8.5.1.1.2.1 Three-Phase Filters are Largely Useful in High Load Applications

8.5.1.2 DC Filters

8.5.1.2.1 Telecom Applications Majorly Employ DC Filters

8.5.2 EMI/EMC Filters Market, By Insertion Loss

8.5.2.1 Common Mode (Asymmetric)

8.5.2.1.1 EMI Signals Flow in the Same Direction in A Pair of Lines for Common Mode Type

8.5.2.2 Differential Mode (Symmetric)

8.5.2.2.1 Differential Mode Insertion Loss in EMI/EMC Filters has Higher Growth Prospects in Future

8.6 EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates

8.6.1 EMI Shielding Tapes are Extensively Used in Consumer Electronics



9 EMI Shielding Market, By Method

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Radiation

9.2.1 Significant Amount of EMI is Scattered Largely Through Radiation

9.3 Conduction

9.3.1 Switching Power Supplies are Common Sources of Conducted EMI



10 EMI Shielding Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.1 Smartphones

10.2.1.1 Inbuilt EMI Shielding Technologies in Smartphones are Being Eminent in Market

10.2.2 Tablets

10.2.2.1 Complex Design Structures of Tablets Enable Growing Requirement of EMI Shielding Solutions

10.2.3 Televisions

10.2.3.1 OLED and Micro-Led are Trending Television Technologies

10.2.4 Others

10.3 Telecom & IT

10.3.1 5G Creates Enormous Opportunities for EMI Shielding Solutions Suppliers

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Increasing Employment of Advanced Electronics in Automobiles Requires Critical EMI Shielding Solutions

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Advancement in Medical Devices Technologies Tend to have Wide Applications of EMI Shielding in Healthcare Industry

10.6 Aerospace & Defense

10.6.1 EMI Shielding has Diverse Applications in Aerospace & Defense Industry

10.7 Others



11 EMI Shielding Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US is Expected to Retain Its Dominant Position in North American Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Canada to Grow at Moderate Pace During the Forecast Period

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Mexico Expected to Record Highest Growth Rate in this Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany Holds Significant Market Share in European Market

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies to Fuel the Growth of Market

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 Growing Trend of EVS to Fuel the Market in UK

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China Held Significant Market Share of Market in APAC

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Growing Consumer Electronics and Automotive Industries Support Growth of Market in the Region

11.4.3 Rest of APAC

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Analysis

12.2.1 Ranking Analysis of Players in EMI Shielding Market (2019)

12.3 EMI Shielding Market (Global) Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

12.3.1 Introduction

12.3.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.1.3 Innovators

12.3.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.3.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Laird Performance Materials

13.2 Parker-Hannifin

13.3 PPG Industries

13.4 HENKEL

13.5 RTP Company

13.6 3M

13.7 Kitagawa Industries

13.8 Tech-Etch

13.9 Leader Tech

13.10 Schaffner

13.11 Right to Win

13.12 Other Players

13.12.1 Nolato

13.12.2 Cabot Corporation

13.12.3 MG Chemicals

13.12.4 ETS-Lindgren

13.12.5 Oerlikon

13.12.6 Spira Manufacturing

13.12.7 Littelfuse

13.12.8 Rogers Corporation

13.12.9 Integrated Polymer Solutions

13.12.10 Polyone Corporation

13.12.11 Holland Shielding Systems

13.12.12 Marian

13.12.13 Effective Shielding Company

13.12.14 Eckart

13.12.15 Applied Ink Solutions



