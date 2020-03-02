New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramide Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868128/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global ceramide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for phytoceramides.In addition, increased exposure to sun due to global warming and uv radiation is anticipated to boost the growth of the global ceramide market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global ceramide market is segmented as below:

Application:

o Cosmetics



o Pharmaceuticals



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global ceramide market growth

This study identifies increased exposure to sun due to global warming and uv radiation as the prime reasons driving the global ceramide market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global ceramide market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global ceramide market, including some of the vendors such as Air Liquide SA, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Croda International Plc, Doosan Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Jarchem Industries Inc., Kao Corp. and TOYOBO Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

