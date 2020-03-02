Pune, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global “ Gate Operator “ Market Report 2020 report supplies thorough estimation to improvement a complete information of the global Gate Operator market today and its industrial outlook based completely on current and purpose marketplace. This report focuses on Professional Global Gate Operator Market Trend 2020-2024 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Description:

A gate operator is a mechanical device used to open and close a gate, such as one at the end of a driveway. There are two main types of electric gate openers – hydraulic or electromechanical; these can be further split into the following categories, worm (or screw) driven, arm openers and underground openers. Automatic and Electric Gate operators are designed for both swinging and sliding gates. They can be programmed to open and close with a wireless transmitter or a manual device. Low Voltage Automatic Gate openers can also be fitted with solar panels to ensure function during loss of electricity or blackouts.

Gate Operator market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Chamberlain Group

Dorene

Al Kuhaimi Metal Industries

HySecurity

Eagle Access Control Systems

Nice Group

Xianfeng Machinery

Viking Access

ATA

LiftMaster

Mighty Mule

Aleko

USAutomatic

And More……

Gate Operator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million USD in 2023, from 1170 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.

Gate Operator Market Segment by Type covers:

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Gate Operator Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

For slider gate

For swing gate

For overhead gate

Others

Scope of the Gate Operator Market Report:

This report focuses on the Gate Operator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Gate Operator in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry. The price of Gate Operator differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Gate Operator quality from different companies.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Gate Operator market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Gate Operator market are also given.

