Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Temperature Insulation Materials Market by Material Type (Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Firebricks, Calcium Silicate), End-use Industry (Petrochemical, Ceramic, Glass), Temperature Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The high-temperature insulation materials market size is expected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2019 to USD 8.9 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



The high-temperature insulation materials market is driven by various factors, such as the need for energy-saving materials to lower manufacturing costs and reduce emission level, and high demand in different end-use industries, such as petrochemical, ceramic, glass, aluminum, iron & steel, cement, refractory, and powder metallurgy.



The ceramic fibers segment is estimated to drive the global market during the forecast period



The high-temperature insulation materials market has been segmented based on material type into ceramic fibers, insulating firebricks, calcium silicate, and others. Among these types, ceramic fibers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The market in this segment is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Ceramic fiber is a versatile material, and it has superior physical & chemical properties, which include low weight and flexibility. The demand for ceramic fibers has increased over the years in the power sector due to their growing use in industrial furnaces.



The petrochemical end-use industry segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Petrochemical is the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry of high-temperature insulation materials. The upward growth trend of the petrochemical industry is due to the increasing use of petrochemical products in energy systems, such as turbines, electric vehicle parts, and solar panels, especially in developing countries. This is expected to encourage petrochemical manufacturers to add new capacities, which is likely to boost the demand for high-temperature insulation materials in this industry. These factors are expected to drive the demand for high-temperature insulation materials in the petrochemical end-use industry during the forecast period.



The high-temperature insulation materials market in APAC is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for high-temperature insulation materials and is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the overall market during the forecast period. The shift in the manufacturing base of several end-use industries, increase in foreign investments, and rise in the number of new manufacturing establishments in different sectors are expected to be the key drivers for the high-temperature insulation materials market in the region. Many high-temperature insulation materials manufacturers, such as RHI Magnesita, ETEX, and Calderys, are investing and expanding their manufacturing facilities in this region to cater to the high demand from end-use industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the High Temperature Insulation Materials Market

4.2 High Tempertaure Insulation Materials Market, By Material Type

4.3 APAC High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Country and End-Use Industry, 2018

4.4 High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Energy Savings

5.2.1.2 Reduction of Emission Levels

5.2.1.3 Shift of Manufacturing Base to APAC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Carcinogenic Nature of Ceramic Fibers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Low Biopersistent Materials

5.2.3.2 Emerging Applications in the Aerospace and Automotive Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adhering to Insulation Specifications and Guidelines

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends of Oil Production



6 High Temperature Insulation Materials Market: By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ceramic Fibers

6.2.1 Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)

6.2.1.1 RCF has Low Thermal Conductivity and No Smoke Emission

6.2.2 Low Biopersistent Ceramic Fibers

6.2.2.1 These Eco-Friendly Fibers are Used in A Variety of Applications in the Industrial Sector

6.2.3 Polycrystalline Ceramic Fibers

6.2.3.1 These Fibers are Free of Embrittlement Due to Crystal Transformation

6.3 Insulating Firebricks

6.3.1 Acidic Refractory Bricks

6.3.1.1 Acidic Refractory Bricks Can Be Affected By Basic Materials

6.3.2 Neutral Refractory Bricks

6.3.2.1 Neutral Refractory Bricks are Used in Metallurgic Furnaces

6.3.3 Basic Refractory Bricks

6.3.3.1 Basic Refractory Bricks Do Not React With Alkaline Slags

6.4 Calcium Silicate

6.4.1 Lightweight Calcium Silicate

6.4.1.1 Lightweight Calcium Silicate has A Very Low Thermal Conductivity

6.4.2 Medium Dense Calcium Silicate

6.4.2.1 Medium Dense Calcium Silicate is an Asbestos-Free Thermal Insulator

6.4.3 Dense Calcium Silicate

6.4.3.1 This Type of Silicate has Superior Structural Integrity

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Perlite

6.5.2 Vermiculite

6.5.3 Microporous Materials



7 High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Temperature Range

7.1 Introduction

7.2 600?C -1100?C (1112F-2012F) Temperature Range

7.2.1 All Insulation Material Types are Used in This Temperature Range

7.3 1100C -1500C (2012F-2732F) Temperature Range

7.3.1 Ceramic Fibers and Insulating Firebricks are Commonly Used in This Temperature Range

7.4 1500C -1700C (2732F-3092F) Temperature Range

7.4.1 Metal Processing, Iron & Steel, and Refractory are the Industries With Applications in This Temperature Range

7.5 1700C (3092F) and Above Temperature Range

7.5.1 Insulating Firebricks are the Only High Temperature Insulation Materials Used in This Temperature Range



8 High Temperature Insulation Materials Market: By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Petrochemical

8.2.1 Petrochemical is the Largest End-Use Industry of High Temperature Insulation Materials

8.3 Ceramic

8.3.1 Energy Costs Constitute Around 30% of the Total Manufacturing Costs in This Industry

8.4 Glass

8.4.1 Glass Industry is an Energy-Intensive Industry, With Operating Temperature Varying From 500C (932F) to More Than 1700C (3092F).

8.5 Aluminum

8.5.1 Aluminum Industry Accounts for 3.5% of the Global Electricity Consumption

8.6 Iron & Steel

8.6.1 Iron & Steel Industry is Responsible for 4%-7% of the Total CO2 Emissions

8.7 Cement

8.7.1 Cement Industry Consumes 12%-15% of the Total Industrial Energy Used

8.8 Refractory

8.8.1 Insulation Materials are Used in Reducing Heat Loss Through Equipment Surface in Refractory Industry

8.9 Powder Metallurgy

8.9.1 APAC is the Leading Market in This Segment

8.10 Others



9 High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 China is the Largest Market in the APAC Region

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices is Likely to Drive the Market

9.2.3 South Korea

9.2.3.1 South Korea is A Technology Hub in the APAC Region

9.2.4 India

9.2.4.1 Population Growth and Growing Construction Activities are the Market Drivers

9.2.5 Rest of APAC

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is A Leading Exporter of Machinery, Vehicles, and Chemicals

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Chemical, Automobile, Aerospace & Defense, and Shipbuilding are Major Industries in France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 There are Strict Government Regulations on Energy Emission in the Country

9.3.4 Russia

9.3.4.1 Increased Oil Production Will Influence the Market Positively in the Petrochemical End-Use Segment

9.3.5 Turkey

9.3.5.1 The Market in This Country is Emerging

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 North America

9.4.1 US

9.4.1.1 Regulations for Emission Control and Energy Consumption Will Influence the Market

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.2.1 Strengthening of Energy Efficiency Standards are Promising for the Market Growth

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.3.1 Mexico is an Emerging High Temperature Insulation Materials Market

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Increasing Number of Infrastructural Projects is Favorable for the Market

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.2.1 The Country is One of the Largest Oil Exporters in the World

9.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Brazil is the Largest Market in the Region

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 End-Use Industries of High Temperature Insulation Materials are Growing in the Country

9.6.3 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansion

10.3.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.3.3 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Morgan Advanced Materials

11.2 Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., LTD.

11.3 RHI Magnesita GmbH

11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

11.5 3M

11.6 Isolite Insulating Products Co., LTD.

11.7 ETEX

11.8 Calderys

11.9 Unifrax

11.10 Almatis

11.11 Additional Company Profiles

11.11.1 Bnz Materials

11.11.2 Pyrotek

11.11.3 Cotronics Corporation

11.11.4 Adl Insulflex Inc.

11.11.5 Insulcon Group

11.11.6 M.E. Schupp Industriekeramik GmbH

11.11.7 Skamol A/S

11.11.8 Ibiden Co. LTD.

11.11.9 Pacor, Inc.

11.11.10 Dyson Technical Ceramics

12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2yxgt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900