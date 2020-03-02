Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Packaging Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart packaging market was valued at US$ 6.87 billion in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Rising needs for environment-friendly sustainable products from various industries.
Increasing consumer's awareness of environmental problems raise the concern to adopt an eco-friendly packaging system. Additionally, companies are required to invest in new, sustainable, and innovative packaging materials. For instance, chitin nanowiskers is a plant-based renewable packaging material widely used in packaging industries across the globe.
Moreover, the government of developed regions such as North America and Europe focused on waste management and resource efficiency, thereby driving the demand for smart packaging systems across the region. For instance, the European government offered various guidelines and norms like Fost Plus - PreventPack, Pack4Ecodesign, Eco-Innovation LT, and Sectorial Ecodesign Guidelines towards to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for introducing sustainable products and its packaging systems.
Furthermore, demand for personalized materials or designs for precise applications unlocks innovation opportunities particularly for retailers and manufacturers, is likely to expand the market for smart packaging.
Growing R&D activities coupled with rising investments in packaging technology will ramble the smart packaging market.
The development of research and innovations in the field of smart packaging is likely to built-up up a wide range of opportunities for consumers and large retail outlets, thereby boosting up the market on a global scale. Moreover, the wide-scale implementation of innovative technologies like RFID chips will prolong the opportunities for smart packaging.
In addition, intelligent packaging also accomplishes automation, information, protective or marketing functions through LEDs, barcodes, augmented reality, loudspeakers, NFC, and radio chips. For instance, For example, ERP software giant SAP utilized its Touchcode's connected packaging technology to pointer out around 100% fair trade chocolate to the clients.
Industrial Developments
Key Market Movements
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Smart Packaging (SP) Market
2.2. Global SP Market, by Technology Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.3. Global SP Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.4. Global SP Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global SP Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Smart Packaging Market, by Technology Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Active Packaging
4.3. Intelligent Packaging
5. Global Smart Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Healthcare
5.3. Automotive
5.4. Personal Care
5.5. Food & Beverages
6. North America Smart Packaging Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
7. Europe Smart Packaging Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
8. Asia Pacific Smart Packaging Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
9. Rest of the World Smart Packaging Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
10. Company Profiles
10.1. 3M Co.
10.2. BASF India Ltd.
10.3. DuPont
10.4. Avery Dennison Corp.
10.5. Amcor PLC
10.6. Sealed Air Corp.
10.7. International Paper Co.
10.8. Huhtamaki Oyj
10.9. Thin Film Electronics ASA
10.10. Insignia Technologies Ltd.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
