Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain IoT Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blockchain IoT market was valued at US$ 37.4 million in the year 2018 and expected to reach US$ 9,070.4 million by the year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 60.6% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.
Rising penetration of IoT connected devices across the world will uplift the demand for Blockchain IoT during the forecast period.
The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) has upended several industries to a greater extent since its introduction, and still, the demand for IoT is escalating at a rapid pace. IoT connected devices across the world have surpassed the installed bases from 7 billion in 2018 to 21.5 billion in 2025.
However, IoT still faces difficulty in solving security and privacy issues owing to its traditional architecture. Besides this, increasing cases of a data breach has forced enterprises to think about a new model or architecture. Blockchain is proved to be a game-changer for IoT that uses distributed ledger technology to solve security challenges.
The global blockchain IoT market is highly competitive owing to the emergence of new players and startups in the market. In addition, some blockchain players and IoT solution providers are joining their hands to provide a more effective and secure solution. This upcoming market trend is poised to increase market competition significantly.
Industrial Developments
Key Market Movements
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Blockchain IoT Market
2.2. Global B-IoT Market, by Offering, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.3. Global B-IoT Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.4. Global B-IoT Market, by End-user, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.5. Global B-IoT Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global B-IoT Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Blockchain IoT (B-IoT) Market, by Offering, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Hardware
4.3. Software
4.4. Infrastructure Provider
5. Global Blockchain IoT (B-IoT) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Data Security
5.3. Smart Contacts
5.4. Asset Tracking and Management
5.5. Data Communication/Sharing
5.6. Others (real-time workforce tracking, and workforce management)
6. Global Blockchain IoT (B-IoT) Market, by End-user, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Transportation and Logistics
6.3. Energy and Utility
6.4. Manufacturing
6.5. Retail
6.6. Building Management
6.7. Smart City
6.8. Healthcare
6.9. Wearable and Mobile Devices
6.10. Others (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Agriculture, Construction, and Real Estate)
7. North America Blockchain IoT (B-IoT) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
8. Europe Blockchain IoT (B-IoT) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
9. Asia-Pacific Blockchain IoT (B-IoT) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
10. Rest of the World Blockchain IoT (B-IoT) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
11. Company Profiles
11.1. IBM Corporation
11.2. Microsoft Corporation
11.3. Intel Corporation
11.4. Amazon.com Inc.
11.5. Cisco Systems Inc.
11.6. Ethereum Foundation
11.7. The Linux Foundation
11.8. R3 LLC
11.9. Filament
11.10. KrypC Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxc0cu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: