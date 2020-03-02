Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data Analytics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Big Data Analytics Market was valued at US$ 37.34 billion in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 105.08 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Increasing volume of data and adoption of big data tools to spur revenue growth during the forecast period.
The rapidly increasing volume and complexity of data are due to growing mobile data traffic, cloud-computing traffic and burgeoning development and adoption of technologies including IoT and AI, which is driving the growth of big data analytics market. Over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data generated every day. Data is created by every click, swipe, share, search, and stream, proliferating the demand for big data analytics market globally.
According to a survey, the number of firms investing in big data and AI more than US$ 50 million rose from 27% in 2018 to 33.9% in 2019. The global spending on big data analytics is more than US$ 180 billion in 2019 globally. Thus bolstering the big data analytics market growth.
By 2020, 90% of business professionals and enterprise analytics say data and analytics are key to their organization's digital transformation initiatives. According to a recent research study, approximately, 58% of organizations worldwide plan to adopt big data technology in 2018. The organizations will adopt hybrid IT infrastructure management capabilities. The growing adoption of big data and AI in industries including IT & Telecom, BFSI, and Healthcare among others is further fueling the demand for the big data analytics market.
Key Market Movements
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Big Data Analytics (BDA) Market
2.2. Global BDA Market, by Platform, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.3. Global BDA Market, by Deployment Mode, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.4. Global BDA Market, by Organization Size, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.5. Global BDA Market, by End-user, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.6. Global BDA Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global BDA Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Big Data Analytics (BDA) Market, by Platform, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Hardware
4.3. Software
4.3.1. Analytics Applications
4.3.2. Data Science
4.3.3. Stream Processing
4.3.4. Application Infrastructure
4.3.5. Analytic and Application Databases
4.4. Services
5. Global Big Data Analytics (BDA) Market, by Deployment Mode, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. On-premise
5.3. Cloud
5.3.1. Public Cloud
5.3.2. Private Cloud
5.3.3. Hybrid Cloud
6. Global Big Data Analytics (BDA) Market, by Organization Size, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. SMEs
6.3. Large Enterprises
7. Global Big Data Analytics (BDA) Market, by End-user, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
7.1. Overview
7.2. BFSI
7.3. IT & Telecom
7.4. Healthcare
7.5. Government
7.6. Manufacturing
7.7. Others (Education, Logistics, & Retail etc.)
8. North America Big Data Analytics (BDA) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
9. Europe Big Data Analytics (BDA) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
10. Asia-Pacific Big Data Analytics (BDA) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
11. Rest of the World Big Data Analytics (BDA) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
12. Company Profiles
12.1. IBM Corporation
12.2. Splunk Inc.
12.3. Dell Inc.
12.4. Oracle Corporation
12.5. AWS
12.6. Accenture PLC
12.7. Palantir Technologies
12.8. HPE Company
12.9. SAP SE
12.10. Microsoft Corporation
12.11. Cisco Systems Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/laxrs8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: