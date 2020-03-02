New York, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell Viability Assays Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868124/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global cell viability assays market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing emphasis on timely diagnosis of diseases.In addition, growing focus on stem cell research is anticipated to boost the growth of the global cell viability assays market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global cell viability assays market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Consumables



o Instruments



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global cell viability assays market growth

This study identifies growing focus on stem cell research as the prime reasons driving the global cell viability assays market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global cell viability assays market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global cell viability assays market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biotium Inc., Danaher Corp., General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868124/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001