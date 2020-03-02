TALLINN, Estonia, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinField has announced Sologenic’s new partnerships with XUMM, XRP Toolkit, and support of SOLO on Ledger and Trezor wallets to further expand the Sologenic ecosystem.

Sologenic is a blockchain platform built on XRP Ledger. It creates a dynamic bridge between Crypto assets and non-blockchain based assets such as Stocks, ETFs, and Precious Metals. The collaborations between Sologenic, XUMM, XRP Toolkit are significant developments in driving the global adoption of SOLO.

XUMM is a platform developed by Wietse Wind’s team, XRPL LABS. Based on the XRP ledger, The XUMM app has been tested by a closed circle of developers. XUMM allows its users to sign, and track crypto transactions and have access to the banking services such as fiat currency in the future version of the app.

The SOLO core team collaboration with XUMM will see this application integrated on the decentralized SOLO Wallet for signing transactions. SOLO & Tokenized Assets (Stocks & ETFs) will also be available on XUMM.

Commenting on Twitter, Wietse Wind said, “This will mean you can use the SOLO ecosystem while using XUMM for signing for transactions without ever entering your secret (password) again.”

XRP Toolkit is a web interface for interacting with the XRP ledger. As part of the partnership, SOLO and its tokenized assets will be available on the upcoming XRP Toolkit v2.

Also, through another partnership with Sologenic, Towo Labs will ensure assets issued on the XRP Ledger, including SOLO, Stocks, and ETFs, are securely stored on the two most popular hardware wallets: Ledger Nano and Trezor.

Bob Ras , the Co-creator of Sologenic, recently posted a video on twitter showing SOLO transactions being signed on both Ledger Nano and Trezor devices.

The firmware updates have been sent to Ledger and Trezor and are expected to be approved within the next two months.

About Sologenic:

Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. Learn more on https://www.sologenic.com

About CoinField:

CoinField is a regulated European based fiat-to-crypto exchange supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the license numbers FVR001049 & FRK000941.