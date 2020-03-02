Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company") today announced it has filed an 8K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding a presentation on SofPulse® their companies flagship Electroceutical® device. The 8K will be utilized to expand the current US market rollout for SofPulse® and will be presented at various upcoming investment and medical conferences, seminars, presentations and institutional investor meetings.



Endonovo CEO, Alan Collier states, “As part of our current US marketing efforts for SofPulse® devices, we are making every effort to inform the public about the pain and opioid reduction benefits for SofPulse®. Filing the 8K with the SEC was a natural progression for getting this accomplished.”

SofPulse® is a FDA Cleared Medical Device, clinically proven to significantly speed the healing process and reduce the need for pain medications. The presentation filed with the SEC provides detailed information on SofPulse®.

Additional information regarding SofPulse® can be found at www.sofpulse.com .

About Endonovo Therapeutics Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com .

