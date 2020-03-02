NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2019, and provided a corporate update.
“We are very excited about the recent FDA approval of CAPLYTA™ (lumateperone) for the treatment of schizophrenia and we are fully prepared for our planned commercial launch later this month,” said Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies. “We have also continued to advance our pipeline programs in 2019 and anticipate a number of meaningful developments in 2020, including reporting topline data from our lumateperone Phase 3 trial in bipolar depression and topline data from our ITI-214 Phase 1/2 trial in heart failure.”
CORPORATE UPDATE
CAPLYTA™
Schizophrenia
Lumateperone Programs
Bipolar Depression
Long-Acting Injectable (LAI) Formulation
Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)
Other Programs
ITI-214 Program
ITI-333 Program
Selected Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results
Intra-Cellular Therapies (the Company or ITCI) reported a net loss of $40.6 million, or $0.74 per share (basic and diluted), for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss of $40.7 million, or $0.75 per share (basic and diluted), for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company reported a net loss of $147.7 million, or $2.68 per share (basic and diluted), for the full year ended December 31, 2019 compared with a net loss of $155.1 million, or $2.84 per share (basic and diluted), for the full year ended December 31, 2018.
Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $19.1 million, compared to $33.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The $14.5 million decrease is primarily due to lower clinical and non-clinical related costs for lumateperone, and is partially offset by higher manufacturing costs, non ITI-007 related projects and labor costs in the fourth quarter of 2019. Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $89.1 million, compared to $132.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The $43.1 million decrease is due primarily to lower clinical trial costs and to a lesser extent manufacturing costs for lumateperone, and is partially offset by higher non ITI-007 related projects and labor costs.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $9.0 million for the same period in 2018. The increase of $13.8 million is due primarily to an increase in precommercialization costs, and to a lesser extent labor costs and stock compensation expense. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $64.9 million, compared to $30.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase of $34.8 million is primarily due to increases in precommercialization costs, labor costs, stock compensation expense and facilities related costs.
Cash, cash equivalents and investment securities totaled $224.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $347.5 million at December 31, 2018. In January 2020, the Company completed a $295.0 million follow on public offering resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $276.9 million from the sale of 10 million shares of its common stock, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The Company will host a live conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a corporate update. The live webcast and subsequent replay may be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please connect to the Company's website at least 5-10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any necessary software download. Alternatively, please call 1-(844) 835-6563 (U.S.) or 1-(970) 315-3916 (international) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 4676624. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.
Important Safety Information
Boxed Warning: Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. CAPLYTA is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis.
Contraindications: CAPLYTA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to lumateperone or any components of CAPLYTA.
Warnings & Precautions: Antipsychotic drugs have been reported to cause:
Drug Interactions: Avoid concomitant use with CYP3A4 inducers and moderate or strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.
Special Populations: Neonates exposed to antipsychotic drugs during the third trimester of pregnancy are at risk for extrapyramidal and/or withdrawal symptoms following delivery. Breastfeeding is not recommended. Avoid use in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment.
Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions in clinical trials with CAPLYTA vs. placebo were somnolence/sedation (24% vs. 10%) and dry mouth (6% vs. 2%).
Please click here to see full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning.
About CAPLYTA (lumateperone)
CAPLYTA is an oral, once daily medicine approved for the treatment of schizophrenia of adults (42mg/day).
The mechanism of action of CAPLYTA in the treatment of schizophrenia is unknown. However, the efficacy of CAPLYTA could be mediated through a combination of antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A receptors and postsynaptic antagonist activity at central dopamine D2 receptors.
CAPLYTA is being developed for the treatment of bipolar depression, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, depression and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. CAPLYTA has not been demonstrated to be safe and effective in these other areas.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our expectations regarding the timing of our commercial launch of CAPLYTA, the sales force that we expect to deploy in support of the product and the expected pricing of CAPLYTA; our plans and the expected timing for the availability and reporting of data from our ongoing Phase 3 trials in bipolar depression, and our expectations about the timing of our sNDA submission for bipolar depression; our expectations about the timing of the initiation of a clinical study in connection with our long acting injectable formulation of lumateperone; our expected timing of the initiation of a clinical trial of lumateperone in MDD; our development plans for our PDE program, including ITI-214 and our expected timing reporting topline results for our heart failure trial; our development plans for our ITI-333 program and our expected timing of the initiation of clinical trials for ITI-333; our beliefs about the potential utility of our product candidates; and development efforts and plans under the caption “About Intra-Cellular Therapies.” All such forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: there are no guarantees that CAPLYTA will be commercially successful; we may encounter issues, delays or other challenges in launching or commercializing CAPLYTA; whether CAPLYTA receives adequate reimbursement from third-party payors; the degree to which CAPLYTA receives acceptance from patients and physicians for its approved indication; challenges associated with execution of our sales activities, which in each case could limit the potential of our product; results achieved in CAPLYTA in the treatment of schizophrenia once we have launched the product may be different than observed in clinical trials, and may vary among patients; risks associated with our current and planned clinical trials; we may encounter unexpected safety or tolerability issues with CAPLYTA following commercial launch for the treatment of schizophrenia or in ongoing or future trials and other development activities; our other product candidates may not be successful or may take longer and be more costly than anticipated; product candidates that appeared promising in earlier research and clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials; our proposals with respect to the regulatory path for our product candidates may not be acceptable to the FDA; our reliance on collaborative partners and other third parties for development of our product candidates; and the other risk factors detailed in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update this information unless required by law.
Contact:
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D.
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Lisa Burns
jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com
212-213-0006
MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Ana Fullmer
Corporate Media Relations W2Owcg
afullmer@wcgworld.com
202-507-0130
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019(1)
|2018(1)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Revenues
|$
|60,613
|$
|—
|$
|60,613
|$
|—
|Costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|19,065,725
|33,605,629
|89,124,838
|132,166,913
|General and administrative
|22,763,547
|9,017,311
|64,947,625
|30,099,855
|Total costs and expenses
|41,829,272
|42,622,940
|154,072,463
|162,266,768
|Loss from operations
|(41,768,659
|)
|(42,622,940
|)
|(154,011,850
|)
|(162,266,768
|)
|Interest income
|(1,185,808
|)
|(1,874,904
|)
|(6,291,272
|)
|(7,140,957
|)
|Income tax expense
|—
|—
|1,600
|1,600
|Net loss
|$
|(40,582,851
|)
|$
|(40,748,036
|)
|$
|(147,722,178
|)
|$
|(155,127,411
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic & Diluted
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(2.68
|)
|$
|(2.84
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares:
|Basic & Diluted
|55,276,251
|54,750,566
|55,186,206
|54,707,865
(1) The condensed consolidated statements of operations for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 have been derived from the financial statements but do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for complete financial statements.
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
2019 (1)
|December 31,
2018 (1)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|107,636,849
|$
|54,947,502
|Investment securities, available-for-sale
|116,373,335
|292,583,046
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,313,785
|7,908,133
|Total current assets
|230,323,969
|355,438,681
|Property and equipment, net
|2,259,740
|1,159,766
|Right of use assets, net
|18,252,074
|—
|Deferred tax asset, net
|264,609
|529,218
|Other assets
|86,084
|78,833
|Total assets
|$
|251,186,476
|$
|357,206,498
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|7,425,024
|13,961,060
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|16,138,909
|20,044,866
|Lease liabilities, short-term
|3,187,435
|—
|Accrued employee benefits
|9,472,651
|2,293,259
|Total current liabilities
|36,224,019
|36,299,185
|Deferred rent
|—
|3,192,432
|Lease liabilities
|19,955,186
|—
|Total liabilities
|56,179,205
|39,491,617
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 55,507,497 and 54,895,295 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|5,551
|5,490
|Additional paid-in capital
|904,971,772
|880,753,339
|Accumulated deficit
|(710,098,369
|)
|(562,376,191
|)
|Accumulated comprehensive loss
|128,317
|(667,757
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|195,007,271
|317,714,881
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|251,186,476
|$
|357,206,498
(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2019 and 2018 have been derived from the financial statements but do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for complete financial statements.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
itci-log-03-01-20.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: