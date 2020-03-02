Press release 2020-03-02
As of February 24th, Pierluigi Decio joined ArcAroma´s team as Business Development Director. Pierluigi has extensive international experience from the food industry, which fits very well with ArcAroma´s strategic direction. At ArcAroma, he will focus on the further development of the company´s market activities and the application areas within the business segment FOODTECH.
Pierluigi Decio has long experience in the food technology sector and has mainly been working with aseptic processing in order to extend the shelf life for a great variety of liquid food products. Pierliugi has extensive experience from various executive positions in several multinational companies, such as Alfa Laval, where he acted as Global Food Manager.
“I am very pleased to welcome Pierluigi Decio to ArcAroma. Pierluigi has the business mindset and experience that we need to strengthen our position in the food industry. I am convinced that his technical and commercial knowledge will be very useful for the inner staff and the relationship with our distributors and customers”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.
For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com
About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a way to control and apply electrical pulses to optimize a variety of biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a generator combined with treatment chamber, uses the technology of Food Extraction, Extended Shelf Life, Sewage Sludge Treatment and Biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Efficiency of olive oil extraction, juice extraction, extended shelf life of cold pressed fresh juices, biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can´t be used today are in focus. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Athens & Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency.
Arc Aroma´s shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank AB is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se.
