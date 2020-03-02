Press release 2020-03-02

As of February 24th, Pierluigi Decio joined ArcAroma´s team as Business Development Director. Pierluigi has extensive international experience from the food industry, which fits very well with ArcAroma´s strategic direction. At ArcAroma, he will focus on the further development of the company´s market activities and the application areas within the business segment FOODTECH.



Pierluigi Decio has long experience in the food technology sector and has mainly been working with aseptic processing in order to extend the shelf life for a great variety of liquid food products. Pierliugi has extensive experience from various executive positions in several multinational companies, such as Alfa Laval, where he acted as Global Food Manager.

“I am very pleased to welcome Pierluigi Decio to ArcAroma. Pierluigi has the business mindset and experience that we need to strengthen our position in the food industry. I am convinced that his technical and commercial knowledge will be very useful for the inner staff and the relationship with our distributors and customers”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

Johan Möllerström, CEO

