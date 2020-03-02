Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Waste Management Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The waste management equipment market was valued at US$ 11.4 billion in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Growing environmental concerns regarding industrial waste recycling is uplifting the market.
Increasing awareness about environmental problems is making consumers inclined towards using industrial waste recycling equipment globally. Moreover, the rising demand for waste management equipment in the pharmaceutical and medical industry will further spur revenue growth globally. Research in the field of pharmaceutical, chemicals, and life sciences is also creating a large market for medical waste management equipment. The waste generated from food products is also a key factor in the growth of the market. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United nation suggests that one-third of the total food for human consumption is being wasted each year.
Increasing population worldwide drives the demand for waste management equipment. Rapid urbanization and a growing population are also increasing the amount of waste. For instance, as per the World Bank Report, in September 2018, global waste generation will be expected 3.4 billion tonnes by the next 30 years. Moreover, the rising urban population globally contributes to the growth of waste management equipment worldwide. Top manufacturers in the global market mainly focusing on new product launches and acquisitions.
Industrial Developments
Key Market Movements
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market
2.2. Global WME Market, by Product, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.3. Global WME Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.4. Global WME Market, by Form, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.5. Global WME Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global WME Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market, by Product, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Balers/Logger
4.3. Conveying
4.4. Shredders
4.5. Sorting Systems
4.6. Scrap Handler
4.7. Others (Cart Lifters, Grinders & Granulators etc.)
5. Global Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Medical Waste
5.3. Industrial Waste
5.4. Commercial Waste
5.5. Municipal Waste
5.6. Construction Waste
6. Global Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market, by Form, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Solid
6.3. Liquid
7. North America Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
8. Europe Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
9. Asia-Pacific Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
10. Rest of the World Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Torma Systems ASA
11.2. Sierra International Machinery, LLC
11.3. CP Manufacturing, Inc.
11.4. Dover Corporation
11.5. General Kinematics Corporation
11.6. Morita Holdings Corporation
11.7. Buhler Group
11.8. Maren Engineering, Inc.
11.9. KK Balers Ltd.
11.10. Blue Group
11.11. Shed-Tech
11.12. Green Machine Sales LLC
11.13. Wastequip, LLC
11.14. JCB
11.15. MSS, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/giwm3n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: