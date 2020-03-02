Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Cinema Projector Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The advanced cinema projector market was valued at US$ 96.2 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
The rapid growth of technological advancements in cinema projectors worldwide boost the advanced cinema projector market.
The worldwide increase in the cinema projector technology and rising global box office will enhance the advanced cinema projector market during the forecast period from 2019-2027. The growing entertainment industry globally along with an increasing preference for new and advanced entertainment devices and equipment anticipated to help in the market growth. The Asia Pacific dominates the global advanced cinema projector market backed by North America and Europe in 2018.
Rapidly increasing the film industry worldwide expected to enhance the market in years to come. In 2018, the yearly revenue of the global box office has reached around US$ 41 Bn and it is projected to reach nearly US$ 48 Bn yearly by 2020. Increased cinema screens with new technological innovations such as digital, 3D, 4D, 5D and others will also enhance the market growth throughout the forecast period.
The advanced cinema projectors offer high quality and high-definition images as well as 4K viewing accompanied by attractive colors, extensive details, and high brightness. Wide application of advanced cinema projectors at cinema halls, residential places, and auditoriums anticipated to enhance the market growth during the forecast period.
Major manufacturers of advanced cinema projectors are focusing on launching new products with advanced technology features. New product launch and geographical expansion by merger, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are anticipated to be the key strategy of the market players.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Advanced Cinema Projector (ACP) Market
2.2. Global ACP Market, by Technology Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.3. Global ACP Market, by Resolution, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.4. Global ACP Market, by Brightness, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.5. Global ACP Market, by End-user, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.6. Global ACP Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global ACP Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Advanced Cinema Projector (ACP) Market, by Technology Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Digital Light Processing (DLP)
4.3. Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
4.4. Light Emitting Diode (LED)
5. Global Advanced Cinema Projector (ACP) Market, by Resolution, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Less Than 2K
5.3. 4K
5.4. 8K
6. Global Advanced Cinema Projector (ACP) Market, by Brightness, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Less than 4,999 Lumens
6.3. 5,000-10,000 Lumens
6.4. Above 10,000 Lumens
7. Global Advanced Cinema Projector (ACP) Market, by End-user, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
7.1. Overview
7.2. Residential
7.3. Commercial
8. North America Advanced Cinema Projector (ACP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
9. Europe Advanced Cinema Projector (ACP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
10. Asia Pacific Advanced Cinema Projector (ACP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
11. Rest of the World Advanced Cinema Projector (ACP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
12. Company Profiles
12.1. BenQ Group
12.2. Sony Corporation
12.3. Seiko Epson Corporation
12.4. Barco N.V.
12.5. Delta Electronics, Inc.
12.6. Canon, Inc.
12.7. Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.
12.8. LG Electronics
12.9. Hitachi Digital Media Group
12.10. Panasonic Corporation
