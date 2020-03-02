Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pulse Ingredients Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pulse ingredients market was valued at US$ 15.83 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The development of new pulse ingredients globally drives the market.



The growing trend of convenient, ready-to-eat, fast-cooking foods has fueled the interest of manufacturers in the developing pulse ingredients. Initiatives by the government across the nation for pulse production and consumption also drive market growth. For instance, in The U.S. Agricultural Act of 2014, a farm bill conducted a few initiatives for pulse crop funding across the nation. The bill comprises numerous health initiatives that offered more than US$ 120 million to investigate the overall nutritional and health benefits offered by pulses. The product program is also included in the bill that assigned US$ 10 Mn for 5 years to the United States department of agriculture for establishing a delivery and supply chain to showcase dry peas, lentils, chickpeas into high school programs.



The Australian Pulse Conference 2016, suggests that consuming 100-200g of pulses per day reduces the risk of heart disease and also lowers the blood glucose level. Moreover, the development of products with pulses is on the rise. The addition of pulse flour to cereal-based food is a new trend in the pulse ingredients market. Thereby, it supports the overall pulse ingredients market.

Top manufacturers for the pulse ingredients market are expanding their product portfolio by developing new pulse ingredients based products.



Industrial Developments

In December 2019, Roquette launched two new products. The new plant-based proteins are derived from fava beans and peas. The launch of new products aims to address the growing consumer demand for sustainable nutritional sources.

In January 2018, Verdient Foods entered into a joint venture with Ingredion. Ingredion is a U.S. based company. The Joint venture aims to expand the product portfolio in pulse and pulse-based products.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the pulse ingredients market is rising at a CAGR of 4.6% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

The Asia Pacific dominated the global pulse ingredient market in the year 2018. The dominance led by the wide availability of various types of pulses in the region. Moreover, Countries in the Asia Pacific includes a growing middle-class population that is more inclined to use food products that offer an additional health benefit. Thereby, it supports market growth.

Western Europe market expected to grow considerably due to rising consumer preference towards personal health and overall wellbeing. Pulse flour ingredient consumption is gaining traction in the European region along with lentils.

The Food & Beverage segment holds the largest share in the overall pulse ingredients market. Expansion of food & beverage industries in a number of emerging economies supports the growth of the F&B segment in the global pulse ingredients market.

The material segment subdivided into pulse starch, pulse flour, pulse proteins, and others. Pulse flour holds the largest share due to multiple applications offered by pulse flour in various industries such as animal feed and food and beverage.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Pulse Ingredients (PI) Market

2.2. Global PI Market, by Source , 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global PI Market, by Material, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global PI Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global PI Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global PI Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Pulse Ingredients (PI) Market, by Source, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Beans

4.3. Peas

4.4. Chickpea

4.5. Others (Lentils, etc.)



5. Global Pulse Ingredients (PI) Market, By Material, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Pulse Flour

5.3. Pulse Starch

5.4. Pulse Proteins

5.5. Others (Pulse Fibers, Grits, etc.)



6. Global Pulse Ingredients (PI) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Food and Beverage

6.3. Feed

6.4. Others (Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, etc.)



7. North America Pulse Ingredients (PI) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Pulse Ingredients (PI) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Pulse Ingredients (PI) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of the World Pulse Ingredients (PI) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Roquette Freres

11.2. Dakota Dry Bean

11.3. ADM

11.4. Bunge Ltd.

11.5. SunOpta

11.6. Axiom Foods Inc.

11.7. Puris

11.8. Emsland Group

11.9. AGT Food & Ingredients

11.10. Avena Foods Ltd.

11.11. Ingredion



