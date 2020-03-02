Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastic Recycling Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The plastic recycling market was valued at US$ 41.73 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Rising environmental concerns among people worldwide will enhance demand.



Growing adoption of recycled products and increased government initiatives to reduce plastic waste during the forecast period from 2019-2027. Rising environment concerns worldwide for effective waste management and sustainable development anticipated enhancing market growth. The Asia Pacific has the highest share in the plastic recycling market in 2018.



In 2018, the global plastic recycles volume was 29,438 kilotons. The growing use of recycled plastic in the packaging industry and rapid technological advancement in the industry expected to drive the market in years to come. Growing awareness for plastic recycling is another prominent factor in driving market growth over the upcoming years. The rapidly growing use of plastic to make denim clothes projected to enhance market growth. For instance, in 2012, Levi's was the first company to introduce denim jeans made from plastic bottles and trays. The rising need for better recycling technologies is anticipated to drive the market growth throughout the forecast period.



The plastic recycling market has the presence of numerous global and regional players. Acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations anticipated being the major strategies followed by the market players to expand their market share and geographic presence.



Industrial Developments

In April 2019, MOL Group announced the acquisition of Aurora by signing a sales- purchase agreement. With the acquisition of Aurora, MOL Group will enter into the recycle plastic compounding which expected to develop its petrochemical portfolio.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the plastic recycling market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue and 8.8% in terms of volume for the projected period from 2019 to 2027

In 2018, Asia Pacific has the highest share in the plastic recycling market in terms of value and volume owing to the highest share in plastic waste generation and high-volume of plastic waste import in the region. Developing countries of the Asia Pacific such as India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, and others are major contributors to the region's growth.

Europe expected to be the fastest-growing region in the plastic recycling market owing to rising government initiatives and enhancement of domestic recycling facilities in the region.

Based on the material, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) have the largest share in 2018. A rapid surge in the consumption of the aforementioned segments for making packaging materials is the major factor for the dominance of the segments.

Mergers & acquisitions are expected to be the key strategy by the market players.

11. Company Profiles

11.1. MBA Polymers Inc.

11.2. MOL Group

11.3. Plasgran Ltd.

11.4. Novolex

11.5. Phoenix Technologies International LLC

11.6. Vikoz Enterprises, Inc.

11.7. Plastic Recycling, Inc.

11.8. Terracycle US, Inc.

11.9. KW Plastics

11.10. DS Smith PLC

11.11. PETCO

11.12. Waste Connections, Inc.

11.13. Custom Polymers, Inc.

11.14. Envision Plastics

11.15. Kuusakoski Group Oy



