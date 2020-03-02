Dublin, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market was valued at US$ 2,106.4 million in 2018, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



The global cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market is growing competently from 2019 to 2027 attributed to an increase in prevalence for cardiac diseases, and other lifestyle diseases in the geriatric population. Increased FDA clearance for new cardiac diagnostic kits along with automated systems will enhance the overall market growth in the diagnostics industry. New technology expansion, acquisitions, and novel product launch will drive the market in developed nations globally. Cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits further categorized into product types, disease indication, and testing. Angina pectoris in the disease indication shows a huge opportunity globally.



Launch of ultra-sensitive cardiac troponin-I kits and assays along with improved clinical outcomes will generate maximum revenue share globally. Enhanced guidelines in the manufacturing of diagnostic kits will enhance the overall production. A high prevalence of the atherosclerotic vascular disease will have a huge impact on a global scale. As per the data by WHO, more than 30% of the mortality rate is due to this CVD. Moreover, as per the American Heart Association, in a 2016 study, the total direct medical expenditure of cardiovascular diseases estimated to increase by more than $700 billion in 2035. More than 500,000 new cases of angina pectoris registered every year in the U.S., henceforth, driving the market growth in the North America region.



Top organizations are mainly focusing on novel product launch along with increased FDA approval in the U.S. market. An increasing number of admissions with myocardial infarction (mi), cardiac heart failure and angina pectoris in the hospitals and diagnostic centers will increase the demand for cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits globally. The troponin test kit along with the BNP test kit will hold a major revenue share globally. Angina Pectoris in the disease indication segment will contribute a significant revenue share on a global scale.



The U.S. market is leading globally accredited to increasing the commonness of CVD, chronic diseases, increasing elderly population with unmet needs, and domicile of top diagnostic kit manufacturers in the United States. Major factors accountable for the overall market growth include expansion in point of care testing, increased awareness related to CVD, and increased usage of Troponin I and T kits with progressive techniques globally.



Key Market Movements

Globally, the cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits are growing at a CAGR of 5.3% for the period from 2019 to 2027

Better general health awareness for CVD along with improved treatment and diagnostic options will drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific and MEA region owing to progress in overall medical care, increase in medical expenditure, and medical tourism

Increased funding by public and private organizations for better quality medical treatment

U.S FDA approval, novel diagnostic kit launch along with promising pipeline products for AMI, angina, and other cardiac conditions will drive the market growth.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global CBDK Market

2.2. Global CBDK Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global CBDK Market, by Disease Indication, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global CBDK Market, by Testing, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global CBDK Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global CBDK Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits (CBDK) Market, by Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Troponin Test Kits

4.3. CK-MB Test Kits

4.4. Myoglobin Test Kits

4.5. BNP Test Kit

4.6. C-reactive Protein (hsCRP)

4.7. Other Biomarkers



5. Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits (CBDK) Market, by Disease Indication, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Angina Pectoris

5.3. Myocardial Infraction (MI)

5.4. Cardiac Heart Failure



6. Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits (CBDK) Market, by Testing, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Laboratory Testing

6.2. Point of Care Testing



7. North America Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits (CBDK) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Europe Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits (CBDK) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits (CBDK) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Rest of the World Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits (CBDK) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. bioMerieux S.A.

11.2. Danaher Corporation

11.3. Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

11.4. Siemens AG

11.5. Abbott Laboratories

11.6. Alere Inc.

11.7. LSI Medience Corporation

11.8. Randox laboratories

11.9. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

11.10. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.11. Thermofisher Scientific

11.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories



