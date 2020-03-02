Kalamazoo, Michgan, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today that Preston Wells will be appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and report to Glenn Boehnlein, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2020. After a very successful thirteen-year period, Katherine Owen, Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations has decided to retire to spend more time with her family. In order to assure a smooth transition of her responsibilities, Ms. Owen will transition to Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer through March 30, 2021.

“We would like to thank Katherine for the many significant contributions she has made to our company and for her demonstrated commitment to our success and growth,” said Kevin Lobo, Stryker’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Katherine has strengthened our investor relations and business development capabilities, including the completion of many successful value-creating deals. I wish Katherine the very best in this new chapter of her life."

Mr. Wells has held leadership roles in finance for more than 20 year in various industries, including healthcare. He has served as Stryker’s Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis since 2016 and has successfully transformed the company’s financial forecasting and budgeting processes. Mr. Wells has also worked closely with the company’s investor relations team to ensure a cohesive approach to investor reporting.

Prior to this role, Mr. Wells supported Stryker’s spine business as Senior Director of Finance where he was responsible for all aspects of sales operations, sales finance, financial planning and analysis and business unit finance. Mr. Wells previously served as the Chief Financial Officer at Dialight Corporation, a $300 million manufacturer of LED lighting and held senior leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson’s US consumer skincare business and UK reconstructive business.

Mr. Wells graduated Bucknell University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and earned his MBA in supply chain management from Lehigh University.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Katherine Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or katherine.owen@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com