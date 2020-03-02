SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that the company will not be attending the upcoming Optical Fiber Conference (OFC), scheduled to take place in San Diego, March 10-13, 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.



“Due to the global concerns and continued spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, we made the difficult decision to cancel our participation at OFC,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi. “Although we are disappointed that we are unable to attend the upcoming show, the health and safety of our employees is a top priority. We believe this is the right decision for our team.”

