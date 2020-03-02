NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Alexander Kolevzon, M.D., a leader in child and adolescent psychiatry, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



“2020 is an important year at Ovid. We anticipate clinical data across both our neurodevelopmental and rare epilepsy programs, including from our pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial with OV101 in Angelman syndrome; our Phase 2 ROCKET signal-finding trial with OV101 in Fragile X syndrome; as well as our open-label Phase 2 ARCADE trial with OV935 in CDKL5 and Dup15Q syndrome; and the double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 ELEKTRA trial with OV935 in Lennox-Gastaux syndrome and Dravet syndrome,” said Amit Rakhit, M.D., MBA, president and chief medical officer of Ovid Therapeutics. “We welcome Dr. Kolevzon to our scientific advisory board. He is a world-renowned expert in neurodevelopmental disorders, and his experience and knowledge complement the capabilities already embodied by our other scientific advisors. Alex’s input and advice will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline.”

Dr. Kolevzon is a professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. His research focuses on understanding the neurobiology of autism and related neurodevelopmental disorders, biomarker discovery and novel therapeutics. He serves as the director of child and adolescent psychiatry for the Mount Sinai Health System and the clinical director of the Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment at Mount Sinai, where he leads the experimental therapeutics program conducting research that ranges from small pilot trials to multi-centered pivotal studies. Additionally, Dr. Kolevzon leads a national rare disease consortium dedicated to understanding the natural history of Phelan-McDermid syndrome and developing electrophysiological biomarkers for use in clinical trials. Dr. Kolevzon is widely published and is an active teacher, mentor and clinical supervisor. He received his M.D. from Tel Aviv University and a B.A. in psychology from the University of Wisconsin.

“I am very excited to work with the Ovid team and support their efforts in taking a meaningful step forward in the development of treatments for patients with rare neurological diseases,” said Dr. Kolevzon. “I believe OV101 may become an important therapeutic option for patients with neurodevelopmental disorders, and I am honored to have this opportunity to advise on Ovid’s research and development programs as part of the scientific advisory board.”

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The company’s most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/ .

