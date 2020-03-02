WASHINGTON, D.C., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI is pleased to announce that, as of March 1, 2020, Colonel Michael Rutkowski will serve as the Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer of the MCI Federal Services Division (MFS). On the heels of his recently completed tour with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), as the Secretary’s Senior Military Advisor and Deputy Director of the Electronic Healthcare Records Modernization, Rutkowski will expand MCI’s highly tech-enabled business services for clients of the United States’ federal defense and civilian agency.

Over the past 29 years, Rutkowski served in the United States Army as a highly decorated UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter pilot, an acquisition and contracting expert for the Department of Defense (DoD), and Senior Military Advisor to the VA. Throughout his impressive career, he has provided leadership in Army Aviation, the Joint Staff, and in modernizing healthcare.

In Rutkowski’s words:

“I’m extremely excited to be helping lead the MCI Federal Services Team. Throughout my career I’ve learned the value of bringing people and technology together to solve the government’s toughest initiatives and modernization challenges, whether in the air or on the ground. I look forward to working with our talented team and helping MFS’ clients take full advantage of the cutting-edge services and professional products MCI offers.”

“We thank Colonel Rutkowski for his impressive three decades of honorable military service. His reputation within the DoD and the VA as a proven performer and leader is exemplary and shows our deeply-rooted commitment towards hiring veterans and bringing best in class C-suite personnel like Colonel Rutkowski,” said Anthony Marlowe, CEO and Founder of MCI.

Mr. Marlowe added, “For two decades we have proven to be a leader in providing IT and BPO services to the commercial sector, and the time is right to expand further into the public sector. Many government agencies, either directly or via their prime contractors, need our suite of traditional and digital services. This is based on the evolution of the IT and business process services market, which sees continuous advancement at a robust pace to address an increasingly complex process environment. Changes in technology (such as digital/social, automation and analytics), regulations and polices, and growing expectations from customers and citizens are creating new opportunities and challenges for public sector buyers.”

To deliver on this new Federal Services Division, MCI’s President and CIO, Camilo Sandoval, believes the federal IT Services and BPO landscape is well-positioned to bridge legacy services with agile providers, like MCI. The latter can help optimize and leverage data and technology, adapt to change, automate processes (including redesigning), improve competitive advantage, and identify sustainable growth opportunities among federal customers.

“These are exciting times for MCI, as we leverage our successful commercial practices into the federal market. I couldn’t be happier with our continued growth and commitment to excellence in everything we do, and this is another example of the value MCI brings to the entire marketplace.”

Sandoval added, “I am very happy to have Colonel Rutkowski’s expertise to assist me in leading our newest division – MCI Federal Services – and we thank him for his distinguished and honorable service to our great nation. First and foremost, Mike is a proven leader. His program management background is second-to-none, operating at the highest levels inside two of the largest federal agencies in DoD and VA, with distinction and honor.”

About MCI

In 2019 Marlowe Companies Inc. (MCI) was named by Inc. Magazine as Iowa’s Fastest Growing Company in the State of Iowa and was named the 452nd Fastest Growing Privately Company in the USA, making the coveted top 500 for the first time. MCI’s subsidiaries had previously made Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Companies 15 times respectively.



MCI is headquartered in Iowa City, IA, and has nine customer contact management centers, IT services, and business process outsourcing service delivery facilities in Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Nova Scotia, and South Dakota.

Driving modernization through digitalization, MCI ensures clients do more for less. MCI is the holding company for a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services operating companies. MCI organically grows, acquires and operates companies that have a synergistic products and services portfolios, including but not limited to Automated Contact Center Solutions (ACCS), customer contact management, IT Services (IT Schedule 70), and Temporary and Administrative Professional Staffing (TAPS Schedule 736), Business Process Management (BPM), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Claims Processing, Collections, Customer Experience Provider (CXP), Customer Service, Digital Experience Provider (DXP), Account Receivables Management (ARM), Application Software Development, Managed Services, and Technology Services, to mid-market, Federal & enterprise partners.

MCI now employs 2,500+ talented individuals with 150+ diverse North American client partners across the following MCI brands: GravisApps, Mass Markets, MCI Federal Services (MFS), The Sydney Call Center, OnBrand24, and Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP).

MCI provides products and services under the following NAICS Codes: 511210 Software Publishers, 518210 Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services, 519190 All Other Information Services, 524291 Claims Adjusting, 524292 Third Party Administration of Insurance and Pension Funds, 541511 Custom Computer Programming Services, 541512 Computer Systems Design Services, 541519 Other Computer Related Services, 541519 Information Technology and Value Added Resellers, 541611 Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services, 541613 Marketing Consulting Services, 541690 Other Scientific and Technical Consulting Services, 541990 All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 561110 Office Administrative Services, 561320 Temporary Help Services, 561330 Professional Employer Organizations, 561421 Telephone Answering Services, 561422 Telemarketing Bureaus and Other Contact Centers, 561431 Private Mail Centers, 561440 Collection Agencies, 561499 All Other Business Support Services, 561990 All Other Support Services, 611430 Professional and Management Development Training.

