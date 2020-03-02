NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

  • Revenue of $26.9 million; consistent year-over-year in constant currencies
  • Cash flow from operations of $9.4 million
  • GAAP operating profit of $0.8 million
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05)
  • New Travelzoo® members growth 18% higher
  • Acquisition of fast-growing, highly profitable Jack’s Flight Club completed on January 13.

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Global consolidated revenue was $26.9 million, a decrease of $164,000 year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was consistent year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with a much larger amount of purchases made by Travelzoo® members. The operating profit was $818,000. Operating profit was impacted by three factors: special marketing initiatives, including a TV advertising campaign with partner Deutsche Bahn in Germany; one-time HR expenses; and one-time restructuring expenses in Asia Pacific. After increased tax provisions, the reported net loss was $636,000. EPS was ($0.05), down from $0.13 in the prior-year period.

"I would like to thank all Travelzoo employees worldwide who contributed to our solid financial results throughout 2019,” said Holger Bartel, Global CEO of Travelzoo. “We are excited about the prospects of our recent acquisition of Jack’s Flight Club, a highly profitable, best in class subscription service, on Travelzoo’s financial performance going forward. During the month of February alone, about 100,000 Travelzoo members in the UK signed up for Jack’s Flight Club. We will see an immediate contribution to Q1 2020 revenue and EPS. Then, throughout 2020, we plan to introduce Jack’s Flight Club to 30 million Travelzoo members.”

Core Business versus Development Business
Our businesses in Europe and North America (the "Core Business") and our business in Asia Pacific (the "Development Business") are in very different situations. The following table illustrates how the Core Business compares to the Development Business:

 Core Business Development Business
Q4 2019 Operating profit/loss+$2.9 million -$2.0 million
Q4 2019 Operating margin 11% N/A
Contribution to Q4 2019 EPS+$0.15 -$0.20
Contribution to twelve months EPS+$1.01 -$0.67

Europe
Europe business segment revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $9.1 million. In constant currencies, revenue increased 3% year-over-year. Operating profit for the fourth quarter was $823,000, or 9% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $1.6 million, or 18% of revenue in the prior-year period.

North America
North America business segment revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $16.2 million. Operating profit for the fourth quarter was $2.0 million, or 13% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $2.7 million, or 16% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Asia Pacific
During the fourth quarter, our Asia Pacific segment saw a decrease in revenue of 12% year-over-year, a smaller decrease than in previous periods. Segment revenue was $1.6 million. Revenue from China increased by 11% quarter-over-quarter. The operating loss for the fourth quarter was $2.0 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior-year period. Asia Pacific Q4 2019 operating loss includes one-time restructuring costs primarily related to Japan and Asia Pacific regional headquarters. As a result of the restructuring, fixed costs are expected to be substantially less going forward.

Members
As of December 31, 2019, Travelzoo had a worldwide unduplicated number of members of 30.3 million. In Asia Pacific, unduplicated number of members was 3.6 million as of December 31, 2019, consistent with December 31, 2018. In Europe, unduplicated number of members was 9.1 million as of December 31, 2019, up 4% from December 31, 2018. In North America, unduplicated number of members was 17.7 million as of December 31, 2019, up 1% from December 31, 2018.

The number of new members in Q4 2019 was 609,000, compared to 515,000 in Q4 2018. This represents an increase of 18% in new member growth.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $1.3 million, compared to a $1.2 million income tax expense in the prior-year period. Travelzoo saw an unusually high income tax provision recorded for Q4 2019 of 167%, up from 43% in the prior-year period, primarily due to a one-time adjustment to pre-tax profit estimates for North America and Europe. Operating losses from the Development Business were not used to offset operating income from the Core Business.

Asset Management
During the fourth quarter of 2019, Travelzoo generated $9.4 million of cash from operating activities. Accounts payable increased by $7.0 million to $20.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash used in investing activities was $124,000. Cash used in financing activities of $2.0 million was for share repurchases. As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $19.5 million.

Jack’s Flight Club 
On January 13, 2020, Travelzoo completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Jack’s Flight Club. Jack’s Flight Club is a highly profitable, fast-growing and best in class subscription service that monitors flight prices and informs its members about airfare sales and cheap flights. It offers a free subscription as well as a premium service, for which members pay between $40 to $60 annually.

At the time of the acquisition, the immediate contribution to Travelzoo’s financial performance was an additional 5% revenue growth and an additional EPS of $0.20 for 2020. In 2019, the number of premium members of Jack’s Flight Club grew 93% compared to 2018. Travelzoo’s plan is to accelerate this growth by introducing Jack’s Flight Club to Travelzoo members worldwide. Since January 30, more than 100,000 Travelzoo members in the UK alone signed up for Jack’s Flight Club.

Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three months ended   Twelve months ended
 
  December 31,   December 31,
 
  2019   2018   2019   2018 
Revenues$26,898  $27,062  $111,412  $111,322 
Cost of revenues3,206  2,880  11,889  12,268 
Gross profit23,692  24,182  99,523  99,054 
Operating expenses:       
Sales and marketing14,753  13,974  59,949  58,519 
Product development1,905  1,799  6,885  8,993 
General and administrative6,216  5,620  23,262  23,304 
Total operating expenses22,874  21,393  90,096  90,816 
Income from operations818  2,789  9,427  8,238 
Other income (loss), net(135) (52) (515) 48 
Income before income taxes683  2,737  8,912  8,286 
Income tax expense1,319  1,173  4,794  3,625 
Net income (loss)$(636) $1,564  $4,118  $4,661 
        
Basic income (loss) per share$(0.05) $0.13  $0.35  $0.38 
Diluted income (loss) per share$(0.05) $0.13  $0.34  0.37 
        
Weighted average shares:       
Basic11,559  12,059  11,809  12,323 
Diluted11,559  12,151  12,035  12,510 



Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 December 31,
 2019		 December 31,
 2018
Assets
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$19,505  $18,017 
Accounts receivable, net13,006  12,646 
Income taxes receivable989  389 
Deposits114  167 
Prepaid expenses and other2,496  1,947 
Total current assets36,110  33,166 
Deposits and other702  685 
Deferred tax assets2,051  1,645 
Restricted cash1,323  1,444 
Investment in WeekenGO2,484  2,694 
Operating lease right-of-use assets9,287   
Property and equipment, net2,982  3,790 
Total assets$54,939  $43,424 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$20,406  $17,129 
Accrued expenses and other7,477  7,853 
Deferred revenue896  1,339 
Operating lease liabilities5,301   
Income tax payable914  489 
Total current liabilities34,994  26,810 
Long-term tax liabilities359  418 
Long-term operating lease liabilities8,238   
Other long-term liabilities84  2,137 
Total liabilities43,675  29,365 
Common stock115  120 
Additional paid-in capital   
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(3,452) (4,214)
Retained earnings14,601  18,153 
Total stockholders’ equity11,264  14,059 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$54,939  $43,424 



Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Three months ended   Twelve months ended 
  December 31,   December 31, 
  2019   2018   2019   2018 
Cash flows from operating activities:               
Net income (loss)$(636) $1,564  $4,118  $4,661 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization319  438  1,318  1,828 
Stock-based compensation539  152  1,414  915 
Deferred income tax(173) (240) 258  (336)
Loss on equity investment in WeekenGO210  133  821  218 
Net foreign currency effects21  119  80  42 
Other210  (53) 342  (119)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable(601) (433) (728) (1,519)
Income tax receivable(60) 479  (600) 129 
Prepaid expenses and other(505) (316) (508) 104 
Accounts payable7,032  3,575  3,061  (25)
Accrued expenses and other200  248  (242)  
Income tax payable409  (327) 373  (392)
Other liabilities2,463  (58) 1,647  (189)
Net cash provided by operating activities9,428  5,281  11,354  5,317 
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment      150 
Investment in WeekenGO    (673) (3,083)
Purchases of property and equipment(124) (86) (474) (752)
Net cash used in investing activities(124) (86) (1,147) (3,685)
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Repurchase of common stock(2,040) (2,419) (10,808) (5,292)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards    1,712   
Net cash used in financing activities(2,040) (2,419) (9,096) (5,292)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash651  (547) 256  (880)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash7,915  2,229  1,367  (4,540)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period12,913  17,232  19,461  24,001 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$20,828  $19,461  $20,828  $19,461 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:       
Cash paid for income taxes, net$944  $1,313  $4,720  $4,276 


Travelzoo
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2019Asia
Pacific		 Europe North
America		 Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers $1,580  $9,937  $15,381
  $26,898
Intersegment revenue(8) (788) 796   
Total net revenues1,572  9,149  16,177  26,898 
Operating income (loss)$(2,042) $823  $2,037  $818 
        
Three months ended December 31, 2018Asia
Pacific		 Europe North
America		 Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers $1,777
  $9,213
  $16,072
  $27,062
Intersegment revenue9  (222) 213   
Total net revenues1,786  8,991  16,285  27,062 
Operating income (loss)$(1,510) $1,626  $2,673  $2,789 


Twelve months ended December 31, 2019Asia
Pacific		 Europe North
America		 Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers $6,402
  $39,556
  $65,454
  $111,412
Intersegment revenue88  (2,658) 2,570   
Total net revenues6,490  36,898  68,024  111,412 
Operating income (loss)$(7,511) $4,359  $12,579  $9,427 
        
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018Asia
Pacific		 Europe North
America		 Consolidated
Revenue from unaffiliated customers $7,869
  $36,468
  $66,985
  $111,322
Intersegment revenue(10) (319) 329   
Total net revenues7,859  36,149  67,314  111,322 
Operating income (loss)$(6,322) $4,973  $9,587  $8,238 


Travelzoo
590 Madison Avenue
37th Floor
New York, NY 10022 

